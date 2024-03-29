Doc Rivers takes Michael Jordan as his ultimate pick over Celtics' championship player

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers recently completed a virtual head-to-head bracket featuring randomized NBA players. Ultimately, he went with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan over the NBA Finals MVP of his lone championship, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

Rivers coached Pierce's Celtics for nine years (2004-2013), with the 10-time All-Star leading Boston to the 2008 title. The championship marked the first and only of Rivers' 38-year playing and coaching career, with many suggesting that he's still coasting off it.

Additionally, he coached Pierce for two seasons with the LA Clippers (2015-2017) before the Hall of Famer's 2017 retirement. So, the two spent considerable time working together, and have since reunited during podcast appearances.

Nonetheless, the 62-year-old completed his bracket seemingly without bias. He selected Pierce over past and present players Michael Porter Jr., Vince Carter and Chris Paul, although he hesitated at Carter, an eight-time All-Star.

Meanwhile, Rivers chose Jordan over Scottie Barnes, Chris Webber and Hakeem Olajuwon. That set him up for a final choice between Pierce and Jordan. However, the decision didn't appear difficult, as he opted for Jordan without pause.

Notably, Rivers also snubbed one of his current players, Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard, in favor of Paul at the beginning of his selections. So, the veteran coach seemingly wasn't afraid to ruffle some feathers.

Doc Rivers picks Michael Jordan as his GOAT

Doc Rivers choosing Michael Jordan over Paul Pierce without bias may have come as a surprise to some. However, Rivers is on record as a staunch supporter of the Bulls legend.

Late last year on "KG Certified" with Pierce and another of his former Celtics stars, Kevin Garnett, Rivers picked Jordan as his GOAT. Although, he noted that he isn't a fan of pitting all-time greats against each other.

"I hate the GOAT debate, [but] I'm a Michael guy," Rivers said. "... For me, the single player is Mike. But that doesn’t make LeBron [James] bad.

"I feel like, if you say one, that means you’re putting down the other one. They’re both amazing. ... It’s a fun debate, but I just hate that when you do it, people think you're putting down one guy or the other."

Most probably wouldn't take issue with Rivers' opinion, as Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT, edging out LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

Additionally, given Rivers' high praise of the six-time champion, Pierce probably shouldn't feel bad about his former coach choosing Jordan over him.

