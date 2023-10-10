"Dodged the Warriors to play vs Nets" - LeBron James starting for LA Lakers vs Brooklyn has fans amped

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will be playing against the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA preseason games after their bout against the Golden State Warriors. James is reportedly playing the game as a starter after sitting out against the Warriors, which excited fans.

In preparation for his 21st season in the league, James sat out in their preseason's first bout. Now, he'll join Austin Reaves as they start the game against the Nets. This will be the first NBA game he'll play ahead of the new season.

After finding out that the four-time MVP will be playing in tonight's game, fans quickly went berserk on social media. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

LeBron and the Lakers look forward to contending for the Larry O'Brien trophy this season. They've added key players who have strengthened the depth of their roster over the summer.

James didn't play against the Warriors due to his tradition of trying to maintain his load with the team. The 2023-24 NBA season is his 21st, which officially means that he's the oldest superstar in the league. A great deal of care for his body is what's needed for him to take on the 82-game season.

Will the 2023-24 season be LeBron James' last?

Prior to the start of the season, LeBron James mentioned that Anthony Davis was the face of the franchise. Many fans haven't bought in on it as the big man constantly suffers from injuries, which heavily affects the season outcome of the Lakers.

However, James could be hinting at something, which is why he decided to name AD as the franchise leader. One reason that many may think about after LeBron's statements is that it could be his final year. Over the past few seasons, he's dealt with more injuries than he's had his entire career.

“He’s admitting that Father Time is sitting with him in the room at the hotel rooms on the road as the seasons wear and pile on one another, and he wonders does he still want to put in the time and the work to continue his career.” Dave McMenamin said.

Although the injuries weren't severe, they still affected his play on the court. It's also worth mentioning that he's lost a bit of athleticism and speed.

With those things in mind, many think he'll retire at the end of the season. But he still longs to play alongside or against his son, Bronny, in the NBA.

