Will LeBron James play vs Warriors on Oct. 8, 2023, in preseason opener? 

NBA superstar LeBron James is unlikely to play for the LA Lakers' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 8. Fans have been waiting for the Lakers and LeBron to show what they have on the court since the offseason, but they will have to be a bit more patient.

It's been confirmed that James won't be playing during the team's preseason opener due to a specific reason. That's to continue a pattern he hs done several training camps ago where he and the team have been trying to manage his minutes before the season.

During the preseason, games aren't as important, so it's logical to sit the team's best players. That way, they're fully rested and have enough energy for the 82-game regular season. James has done so in the past as well to get his body prepared for the long grind of the season.

According to Lakers' coach, Darvin Ham, the 6-foot-9 small forward is in good shape. He's preparing for the regular season, where most expect him to play a huge number of games and minutes:

"He’s in phenomenal shape" Ham said, "… and he’s probably played more than the rest of our roster combined (excluding AD)."

James will be playing his 21st season, and the expectations are still high. Even at 38, many are still counting on him to lead the Lakers to the title this season. Additionally, LeBron is expected to be the second option for the team, behind Anthony Davis.

He has done a lot through 21 seasons, but the kid from Akron doesn't look like he's done just yet.

LeBron James shares a bond with his mentee Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

LeBron James found a new way to share what he learned in the league by being a mentor to Rui Hachimura.

Last season, Hachimura was traded to the Lakers to strengthen their roster depth and has had a positive impact. Over the summer, the two have worked out together and developed a special bond.

When talking about the former Gonzaga standout, James couldn't help but make references to the 1984 film, "The Karate Kid."

"We’ve worked out together pretty much all summer … I see a lot in him. … I call him my Daniel-san, and I’m Mr. Miyagi." LeBron said.

James compared himself to Mr. Miyagi, the old man who taught karate to Daniel, who's likened to Hachimura. Great things are expected from the two forwards this season.

