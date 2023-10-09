"Goat milk + goat cheese is goat fuel" - Jamie Foxx hilariously crowning LeBron James as GOAT on 'Uninterupted' has fans ridiculing him

Over the past few years, LeBron James has been part of the GOAT conversation in the NBA. James and Michael Jordan are the two main candidates on who the greatest player of all time.

From fans and former players to active players and executives, opinions vary on whether Jordan or James or another player is the greatest.

Last year, famous actor Jamie Foxx joined LeBron James and Maverick Carter on an episode of the "TNFinTheShop" show and hilariously addressed the GOAT debate.

"His percentage on last-second shots, he (LeBron) is No.1...Where is the camera? He is No.1 ... Stop all the hype. He drinks GOAT milk and eats GOAT cheese. He is No.1," Jamie Foxx said, with LeBron James and the rest of the crew laughing.

The video, which quickly went viral, drew a lot of reactions from fans, who made fun of Foxx and his take on the GOAT debate.

"I am a bron fan!!!! But he is not better than MJ. He is the 4th best player of all time behibd mj, kobe and magic!" a user wrote.

"Jordan is the GOAT. PERIOD," an Instagram user wrote.

"Glad he’s a comedian..I wonder if Lebron really believes he’s better than jordan," another user posted.

"Doesn’t make him the GOAT," another user wrote.

"Goat milk + goat cheese is goat fuel," another one wrote.

"Nah, stop Jamie," an Instagram user posted.

"Not even better than Kobe," another one posted.

"In this era Lebron James is the GOAT, but MJ is the BEST in every era," another one posted.

LeBron James addresses GOAT debate after becoming all-time scoring leader in the NBA

LeBron James doesn't often address the GOAT debate and whether he or Michael Jordan or another NBA legend is the greatest of all time.

However, he offered an interesting take after becoming the league's all-time scoring leader and explained why he would pick himself as the No.1 of all time.

"If I was the GM of a franchise that was starting up, and I had the No. 1 pick, I would take me," James told fellow NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. "But that's just me, because I believe in myself. I know what I bring to the table. A guy that's been able to transform his game over the course of 20 years to be able to play any position in this league, and excel at any position.

"I can play one through five. I've led the league in assists. I've been able to do whatever this game has wanted me to do. But that don't take away from nobody else. So many great players have played this game, and (have) long legacies in this game.

"But I can't take nobody over me. I always feel like I'm the best to ever play this game, but there are so many other great ones, and I'm happy to just be a part of their journey."

Still, it is difficult to address the GOAT debate and name the best of all time, as several players have revolutionized the game over the past three or four decades.

For his part, LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP and a 19-time All-Star, while he is now preparing for Year 21 in the league.