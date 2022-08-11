Does Bronny James have a girlfriend? Taking a closer look at LeBron James' elder son's personal life

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, is on a path to try to become an NBA player in 2024, and the world is watching his every move. He is not projected to be a lottery pick, and his scouting reports suggest he will be picked late in the first round or early in the second round.

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. has been in the public spotlight since he was born. King James used to bring him to games when he was a toddler, and there have been several photographs of Bronny attending his father's games.

CrossedSports @crossedsportsig LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce 12 years ago vs today LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce 12 years ago vs today https://t.co/8UjGpzkdFm

James is currently in the middle of a contract negotiation with the LA Lakers regarding his two-year max extension. He has made it clear that he wants to play a season with Bronny, so there have been a lot of questions about his future in the league.

For starters, if he does sign an extension, the Lakers will need to do everything in their power to acquire Bronny James. On the other hand, if Bronny ends up elsewhere, the Lakers may need to trade the 18-time All-Star to that franchise.

Sports Worldwide @Sportsworld0412 #NBA #Basketball “They would be the one team that would go out of their way to make sure he and Bronny will play together” - Bill Plaschke on the LA Lakers’ plan to eventually have LeBron James and son Bronny play in Hollywood dlvr.it/SWCFYM “They would be the one team that would go out of their way to make sure he and Bronny will play together” - Bill Plaschke on the LA Lakers’ plan to eventually have LeBron James and son Bronny play in Hollywood dlvr.it/SWCFYM #NBA #Basketball

Other than his game, fans are taking a look into LeBron James Jr.'s personal life as well. He recently took his possible girlfriend to their high school prom, and the NBA world exploded with opinions and comments.

Does Bronny James have a girlfriend?

Bronny James with his prom date at Sierra Canyon High School

Bronny James is reportedly dating high school classmate Peyton Gelfuso. According to their school website, she is also an athlete who has taken part in soccer, beach volleyball and tennis.

LeBron James Jr. was slammed online for taking a white girl to prom and not an African American. He received several hate-filled racist comments on his social media, but many celebrities jumped to his defense, suggesting he is just a kid enjoying his prom.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted in support:

"LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE! People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day."

The couple seems to have been dating for some time based on recent Instagram photos. In her latest post, which she uploaded from Marbella, Spain, he commented three times, writing:

"hello…what's good gang…ur so cute"

In another post she uploaded from Puerto Sotogrande, he commented, "miss u girl."

Gelfuso appears to come from a well-to-do family, as seen on her social media. She wore a sparkling white feather dress from Jovani Fashions and Noell Store and got her tan from Royalty Tans in Simi Valley, California.

The couple has a very public relationship, and they aren't shying away from it.

