"Does my dad know?" : Alijah Arenas' emotional first message amid consciousness got Gilbert Arenas teary eyed

Gilbert Arenas shared an emotional story after his son, Alijah Arenas, gained consciousness from his coma. Alijah was involved in a car accident in late April while he was driving back home with his girlfriend. The USC recruit ran into a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree.

Alijah Arenas was put in an induced coma as a precautionary measure. While Alijah's accident was nothing short of scary, Gilbert Arenas was touched by how his son immediately thought of him when he regained consciousness from the induced coma.

"One thing that he did, wrote, that kind of like made me tear up was when he got conscious, and, you know, he wrote, 'Does my dad know?'," Gilbert said on ALL THE SMOKE. (TS-5:30)

Gilbert immediately reassured Alijah that everything was going to be okay. While the former NBA player's son had a sorry look at what had taken place, Gilbert made sure to let him know it wasn't his fault and that it was all an accident.

"Right? Like, damn, you know what I mean? So, you know, and then when they were like, 'He's up, he's looking for you.' Cuz I was at home, and then he was like, 'Where's my dad?' And then when I came in and he gave me that 'I'm sorry' look, and I'm like, 'Just chill, you're good, don't worry about it.' You know, you're a lucky one."

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas is expected to play at USC after recovery

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was one of the top basketball prospects in America. Alijah ultimately chose to play for USC and was expected to play in the 2025-26 NCAA season. However, due to his untimely accident, there are concerns regarding his availability for college basketball.

According to the Arenas family, Alijah is recovering comfortably at home. But they're also requesting for the college star's privacy at this time. There has been no timetable provided as to when Alijah could make his return to the hardwood.

The good news is, he is still expected to play for USC later on this season, if not next year, once he fully recovers from the incident.

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More