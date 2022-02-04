“Does your daddy look like this” - Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his hilarious wish to stay young forever

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal turns 50 years old on March 6th but he has no plans to look old. He wants to continue looking young and spry while working out and maintaining his fancy lifestyle.

In his latest podcast episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the former NBA superstar revealed he wants to post a picture of himself on his 50th birthday showing off his good looks.

"On my birthday on March 6th, I want to be so fine that I post a picture that says 'Does your daddy look like this?'"

Following his retirement, O'Neal instantly joined Inside the NBA on TNT as an analyst, while constantly appearing in international events and popular commercials. One can imagine he is going to be in the public eye for the foreseeable future and has expressed his desire to maintain his physique and active lifestyle despite hitting the half-century mark in age.

"So I want to have that Benjamin Button disease for the rest of my life. I look at all these these other old players that are just old, I'm 50 But I don't want to be. I'm still gonna do what I do my cars, my rims, but in order to feel like that you have to look like that."

Shaquille O'Neal asks Tom Brady to reconsider retirement

Shaquille O'Neal wants football legend Tom Brady to re-evaluate his decision to retire. Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 illustrious seasons and many fans are upset that they are losing one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Many fans are hoping he will pull a Michael Jordan-like move and come out of retirement in a year or so.

O'Neal commented on Tom Brady's recent retirement announcement on Instagram by saying that he wants the legendary quarterback to reconsider his decision.

"No man. Get your butt up and do one more year. Love you bro... absolute joy to watch."

Tom Brady is recognized as one of the greatest football players ever, while Shaquille O'Neal is considered the same when it comes to basketball. O'Neal went on to comment on Brady's Instagram post, stating that the former was an "absolute joy" to watch.

Brady's retirement was certainly a shock to the sports world. Especially because it didn't look like Brady was going to slow down anytime soon and his body appeared to be in shape to go for another season or so.

He is arguably one of the fittest players to ever play in the NFL and many wondered when Brady would finally hang up his cleats. However, when he suddenly broke the news, many hoped that it was a hoax or he would consider coming back.

