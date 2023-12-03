Does Dante Exum have a girlfriend? Looking at Mavericks star's personal life & more

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum recently announced on Instagram that he has welcomed his first child. The player was listed as unavailable due to personal reasons for the Mavs' back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies and the OKC Thunder, but the exact cause was not specified then.

This joyful news makes it clear why Exum missed the game. However, fans might now wonder who the Australian guard's partner is and whether she is his wife or girlfriend.

While not much is known about their relationship, it is clear that Exum is not married, and the mother of his child is his girlfriend. Reportedly, her name is Jessica Corey, and a quick Google search reveals several people with this name, but none of them appear to be the mother of Dante Exum's child.

It seems that she is not a celebrity and leads a private life, as even her Instagram account is not public.

It is unknown when Exum will return to the team. It appears that the Mavericks are willing to allow him to spend time with his newborn daughter and girlfriend for as long as he needs.

Dante Exum posts a cute photo of his newborn daughter to his Instagram account

Even the most private people can sometimes share intimate moments on their social media pages when they deem it worthy. Dante Exum did just that when he shared an adorable picture of his newborn to his Instagram account with a simple caption.

"Daria Lior Exum [heart emoji] 12-1-23 [heart emoji] My Little Light"

The news of Exum's girlfriend's pregnancy was made known to the general public at an opportune time. He had just won a championship with Partizan NIS Belgrade, one of the teams he played with during his stint in Europe, when it was revealed that Jessica Corey was pregnant.

Where did Dante Exum play before joining the Dallas Mavericks?

After winning a championship with Partizan in Serbia, Exum made a long-awaited return to the NBA after signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the last offseason.

This is his first team in the NBA since being waived by the Houston Rockets in 2021. After being released by the Rockets, he signed for FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague towards the end of 2021.

He then signed with Partizan in 2022. During his first year with the team, they were eliminated from the playoffs by Real Madrid. He and his team returned stronger the next year to win the championship.

He has made a crucial contribution off the bench this season with the Mavs.

