Does Joel Embiid have an eye condition? 76ers star's peculiar eye twitch explored

During Game 2 of Philadelphia's first-round series against the New York Knicks, fans noticed something unusual about Joel Embiid's left eye. When the camera zoomed in on his face, some saw that the 76ers' star struggled to blink the eye.

According to a few fans, the issue with his eye has been around since Game 1 of their series. Social media is overflowing with speculation. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) investigated the cause of the "injury". They suggested that during a rebounding action, Kelly Oubre Jr. unknowingly hit Embiid in the face with his left hand.

Watch the video below showing Embiid in pain after contact with Oubre.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

There is also speculation from a sports doctor suggesting that the center could've suffered a nerve injury or damage. Dr. Brian Sutterer in a post on X, explained why Embiid's eye appeared unresponsive.

"This image makes some type of nerve injury/damage for Embiid very likely. See how the left forehead doesn’t wrinkle but the right does?" Dr. Sutterer said. "That means the left side isn’t getting nerve innervation like the right.

"Think of a Bell’s palsy phenomenon but this seems isolated to the upper branch of the cranial nerve and not the whole thing, otherwise his mouth would droop too."

Expand Tweet

Nothing has been confirmed by the Philadelphia 76ers' medical team. Embiid has not addressed the matter yet as it only gained attention after Game 2.

Also read: Joel Embiid Injury Update: Latest on reigning NBA MVP's status for Game 3 vs Knicks (April 25)

Joel Embiid was given a foul in Game 3

There was some concern that Joel Embiid might not play in Game 3 due to injury. However, the Sixers upgraded him to available before the game began. Embiid started the game strongly, scoring six quick points for the team.

However, he was hit with a flagrant foul early in the game as he pulled Mitchell Robinson's leg while lying on the floor, causing the center to fall when attempting to shoot the ball.

Expand Tweet

Paul Reed took over his spot as he cooled down on the bench.

Also read: Sports doctor suggests a hobbled Joel Embiid may have suffered eye injury via nerve damage with proven theory

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback