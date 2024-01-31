Does Usher own NBA team? Looking at Pop star's $9 million investment in 2016 Championship team

Celebrities investing in sports teams come as no surprise, one of many being Usher. Back in 2005, the hitmaker was part of a group that purchased the Cleveland Cavaliers for $375 million. He's a minority stake owner since it was reported that the genius behind the song "Burn" invested $9 million in the Cavs.

He's been part of the organization since then and was even seen celebrating with the team when they won their first NBA title in 2016. Their historic run was well-documented as they came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors, giving the team and LeBron James a taste of success.

After buying a share of the team in 2005, the R&B singer talked about the decision-making process behind it.

"I know I have the talent to entertain," Usher said. "Now I just want to be a great businessman."

According to Forbes, the Cavs have grown to $1.1 billion. However, there isn't any update on how much Usher's investment has grown since buying a stake.

Following Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the performer shared a moment with the team inside the locker room. He was with Timofey Mozgov and the two were enjoying their championship win in the locker room. Watch the video below to see the two celebrate.

Usher shared why the Cavs winning the championship was special

After the 2016 championship win, Usher talked about how special it was for the Cavs to win the title.

"After 11 years, and with all the transitions, greater than just having this one season," he said. "11 years of being with an organization that's grown. Taking some hits, turned around and they came back."

However since then, the Cavs have not been able to have a deep playoff run. Fortunately for them, they were able to return to the postseason for the first time in the post-LeBron era last season. Now, they could end the season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, as long as they keep being consistent.

