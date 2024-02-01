"Doesn't change or affect me": James Harden issues nonchalant response about NBA All-Star nomination after last year's heartbreak 

LA Clippers starting guard James Harden was snubbed for an All-Star spot last season despite leading the league in assists, and he couldn't care less if he is not selected again this time around. He said his goal is more focused now on helping his team go all the way and win the title.

All-Star reserves are set to be announced on Thursday, a week after the starters were named. The reserves are determined by votes from the league coaches.

Last season, while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers as the top man in the league in assists, James Harden did not get the nod to be part of the All-Star Game, snapping his streak of 10 straight appearances.

While slighted by the snub, "The Beard" said he has moved on from it and this time just not paying too much attention to it, channeling his focus on a bigger goal.

Asked about it after their 125-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Harden said:

“If it happens, it happens. If don’t, then it doesn’t change or affect me. Last year I was leading the league in assists. So I don’t know one time a person leading the league in assists was not an All-Star, especially one like me. But it is what is. Like I’ve seen worse and I’m here and focused on a bigger goal…”

After their early struggles when James Harden joined the squad, the LA Clippers have turned things around and are now among the strong contenders out in the West, currently holding a 31-15 record, fourth in conference standings.

The 34-year-old Harden has been going for 17.1 points, 8.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 34.2 minutes.

In their game against the Wizards, he teamed up with Kawhi Leonard as the Clippers pulled away from Washington in the second half for a 125-109 victory. Harden finished the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals.

James Harden is happy where he is with LA Clippers

Whether he is an All-Star or not, James Harden said he is happy and comfortable playing for the LA Clippers and would not mind finishing his career with the team.

The one-time league MVP took his talents to Los Angeles this season after a year and a half of playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. After a slow start, he has grown comfortable playing for the Clippers and it has translated to great success for the team.

Now 40 games into his LA Clippers journey, Harden said he believes that his decision to join the team was worth it and he is looking to continue making things happen with his teammates to make their campaign a success.

He said by way of ESPN:

"I thought the same thing last year, last team I was on. That's why I did all those sacrifices.

"But I'm here, home. We have an opportunity. I want to be able to keep the core together for a few years and I haven't had those opportunities the last few years. So things are going well and I'm happy."

With the LA Clippers, James Harden has formed a formidable core with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, making the team a strong contender in the Western Conference.

