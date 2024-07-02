"Doesn't come out as loudly as Draymond Green" - Warriors insider sheds light on Klay Thompson's conduct allegedly making locker room "uncomfortable" 

Upon shooting guard Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors, questions arose about the franchise's apparent willingness to part ways with him. According to Golden State insider Jason Dumas, the four-time NBA champion's increasingly negative attitude took a toll on the organization.

On Monday, Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, joining the team via a sign-and-trade deal. The move ended his 13-year tenure with the Warriors, who drafted him in 2011.

During Thompson's Golden State stint, he garnered a reputation as an all-time great 3-point shooter, serving as a complementary scoring option on four title teams. However, the five-time All-Star's production waned in recent years, following knee and Achilles injuries that cost him two full seasons (2019 to 2021).

This past season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game, the lowest since his sophomore year (2012-13). Meanwhile, the Warriors (46-36, 10th in the Western Conference) missed the playoffs.

Amid Golden State's tumultuous season, Thompson and the team failed to agree to terms on a contract extension, seemingly impacting the veteran. At times, he could be seen expressing frustration in games and on the sidelines.

Per Dumas, Thompson's attitude became as tiresome as Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green's well-documented erratic on-court behavior. However, Dumas noted that Thompson made the team "uncomfortable" in a different way.

"The last three years—I know Draymond has punched people and got himself suspended on the court—But Klay has been equally as exhausting behind the scenes," Dumas said on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" show.

"It's not as loud. It's not as loud because it's not you stomping on someone’s chest. If he's slamming stuff on the bench and sulking, and doing that on the court, how do you think it is in practice? How do you think it is in the locker room? It has been uncomfortable. It has. It just doesn't come out as loudly as Draymond Green."

It's unclear how much Thompson's alleged behind-the-scenes negative behavior factored into his free-agency departure. However, Golden State's struggles, his injury history and the salary cap also likely played key roles in the two sides not seeing eye to eye.

Warriors issue statement thanking Klay Thompson amid report about attitude issues

Klay Thompson's purported attitude issues didn't stop Golden State from recognizing him for his contributions to the organization.

Shortly after Thompson's departure, the Warriors issued a thank you statement, highlighting his immense impact over the years. The franchise also touched on its desire to eventually retire his No. 11 jersey number.

"We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team," the organization said. "Klay’s legacy will live on forever, and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 at Chase Center."

Thompson's Golden State tenure may not have ended on a high note. Nonetheless, most Warriors fans will likely continue holding him in high regard, especially post-retirement, given his legacy with the team.

