"I'ma need you to drop euphoria" - Ice Cube's son calls out Rob Pelinka after Lakers lose Klay Thompson sweepstakes

On Monday, veteran shooting guard Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks over the LA Lakers despite reportedly receiving a more lucrative offer from LA. Afterward, actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper Ice Cube, called out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for his inactivity in the free-agency market.

Earlier in the day, LA and Dallas were named as Thompson's favored suitors. The Lakers reportedly offered the four-time NBA champion around $20 million annually for up to four years. They did so with the help of superstar forward LeBron James, who was willing to take a pay cut in his next deal to make the signing possible.

However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson accepted Dallas' three-year, $50 million offer instead. The multi-team sign-and-trade deal ended his legendary 13-year Golden State Warriors tenure.

Following the news, Jackson reacted to Wojnarowski's report on X/Twitter, pressuring Pelinka to compensate for missing out on Thompson.

"Rob Pelinka, the world is watching and waiting. I'ma need you to drop euphoria," Jackson said.

LA has yet to add any players via free agency. Thus far, its lone move was re-signing second-year wing Max Christie to a four-year, $32 million deal.

Meanwhile, the Lakers could use a 3-point shooting boost, after finishing 24th in 3-pointers per game (11.8) this past season. So, Thompson, widely considered an all-time great shooter, likely would have been a strong fit with the team despite his age (34).

However, Pelinka and Co. now must pivot to Plan B after striking out on seemingly their No. 1 free-agency target.

Why Klay Thompson chose the Mavericks over the Lakers

As for why Klay Thompson accepted less money to join Dallas over LA, it reportedly had to do with two factors.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson was intrigued by joining the reigning Western Conference champion, and the ability to pay less income tax in Dallas.

"This Dallas team, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, coming off the NBA Finals, a chance to win his fifth NBA championship," Wojnarowski said. "Then, financially, even though there was an opportunity at four-year deals, maybe some more money, I think, just the state taxes in Texas, the ability to financially benefit from living there, that played a part."

While the Mavericks are coming off an NBA Finals appearance, the Lakers are coming off a five-game Round 1 postseason exit. Meanwhile, LA has a significantly older core, in addition to higher income-tax rates.

So, if the Lakers offered Thompson a four-year, $80 million deal, it appears there was nothing more they could have done to top Dallas' offer.

