“Doesn’t have to worry about 100 DMs”: Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate notes why Travis Kelce benefits from allegedly dating Taylor Swift

Rumors of the budding romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have overtaken the sporting world. Also, Taylor Swift being in attendance for the past two Chiefs games has only added fuel to the fire.

John Salley, a former Chicago Bulls teammate of Michael Jordan, was also quoted in favor of the rumored romance between the Chiefs tight end and Swift. He told TMZ Sports:

"He now doesn't have to worry about 100 DMs, or making sure certain girls got tickets. He can be focused, right?"

Salley, who holds the distinction of being the first player in history to win an NBA championship with three different franchises, added:

"So, he has practice, go to sleep, talk to his girl. That's easier than when you get to be the playboy that he used to be."

During his playing years, Salley played center and power forward for NBA powerhouses such as the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls. He also holds the distinction of winning an NBA championship in three different decades. He was also a long-time host at Fox Sports and is known for his vegan activism and wellness career.

Taylor Swift was present in New York to see Travis Kelce play the Jets

Taylor Swift was in New York on Sunday night to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. She was spotted alongside Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Antoni Porowski.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the game 23-20. Kelce had six receptions for 60 yards, good enough to lead the team in receiving yards.

According to CBC News, this was the most-watched game since the Super Bowl in February. The game attracted an average of 27 million viewers, including millions of teenage girls, who tuned in to watch the pop star attend the game. It also reported that the viewership of 12-17-year-old girls spiked by 53% for the game.

The rumored relationship has also skyrocketed Travis Kelce's jersey sales and his Instagram followers.

The Kansas City Chiefs star opened up on the ongoing rumors about him and Taylor Swift in the latest episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce." He admitted that the NFL was overdoing it with the extensive coverage of celebrities amid the ongoing rumors:

"They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."