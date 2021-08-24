"Dog, they pay me to shoot the ball" - Former Golden State Warriors player Festus Ezeli narrates hilarious exchange between Klay Thompson and Draymond Green

Klay Thompson is finally set to make his return to the court after two years away from NBA action. The five-time All-Star was once regarded as one of the best two-way players in the game and arguably the best shooting guard in the league. He could drop 50 points with ease while completing less than 10 dribbles and holds numerous NBA records. Many are excited to see Klay Thompson step on the hardwood again after recovering from two catastrophic injuries.

Thompson is often regarded as one of the most fun players to be around. Many interviewers and players would attest to the fact that he is a joy to talk to. He is frequently seen riding his boat on social media and his dog Rocco is practically a celebrity in the Bay Area himself.

His former teammate Festus Ezeli described a hilarious exchange between Draymond Green and Thompson from the past. Usually, if you are up and there is no shot clock, the natural instinct for a team is to hold the ball and waste time. However, Klay Thompson had other ideas.

"One game, I think we were up three with about 15 seconds left and somebody threw the ball to Klay. At this point, you just hold the ball, right? As soon as it touches his hands, Klay shoots it. I can't remember if he made it or not, but I remember his conversation with Draymond afterwards. Draymond was like 'Yo what were you doing? Why would you shoot that?' And Klay said, 'Dog they pay me to shoot the ball.'"

Klay Thompson set to return to NBA action later this year

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson has always been a funny character in the locker room. He does his own thing and hardly ever cares what other people think of him. Stephen Curry once said in a playoff post-game interview that he thinks Klay doesn't feel any pressure and is "just out there hooping."

Steve Kerr and Bob Myers would also agree that he is one of the most nonchalant players who will not worry about anything as long as he gets to play the game he loves.

Ezeli and Jarrett Jack also spoke about the time Klay Thompson was struggling with his shooting. After yet another disappointing shooting night for the Warriors, Thompson left the court in a hurry. Ezeli began narrating the story:

"The first 10 games of that season, I remember Klay struggling. Like, he couldn’t throw it in the ocean. He was shooting so poorly at the start of that season, one game he shot it so bad and he was so angry at the end of that game that he left the arena."

Jarrett Jack then chimed in to add context. Jack said:

"I’m usually one of the last people out of the locker room, and I look and Klay’s clothes are still hanging in the locker. ... So the next day, when I come in, I talked to the equipment guy. He’s like, 'You won’t believe this shit. Remember when I asked you where Klay was and asked you about his uniform? So apparently Klay was so mad, or so frustrated, that he left the arena and drove home in his jersey.'"

The incident proved exactly how much basketball meant to Klay Thompson.

One game, then-rookie Klay Thompson took too many 3s for Monta Ellis’s liking: "Pass the ball. You’re just a rook."



And then...



"The very next offensive possession, (ball) goes to Klay. He takes the first shot and makes a 3. I’m thinking, 'This kid is an ice-cold killer.'" pic.twitter.com/rRTmwPwLjk — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 23, 2021

Klay Thompson's energy has been heavily missed in the NBA for the past two seasons. He is one of the most lovable guys in the league and many polls have suggested that over the years. He won't make his return on opening night against the LA Lakers but is expected to suit up in a Golden State Warriors jersey around Christmas.

