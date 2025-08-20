"Don't do me bro": LeBron James' wife Savannah James’s priceless reaction to "Gazillionaire" jab

When LeBron James arrived in the NBA, it also altered the life of his wife, Savannah James, a life just after high school. Though the couple wasn't married, they remained committed to one another through ups and downs.Although the LA Lakers star's wife didn't grow up wealthy, her life changed significantly after LeBron rose to NBA stardom. During the latest episode of &quot;Everybody's Crazy&quot; podcast, Savannah's co-host April McDaniel hilariously told Savannah to try to include her in the struggles of a 21-year-old growing up and struggling with money. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile discussing splitting bills and paying for birthday dinners among friends with therapist, Brittainy Noel, on Wednesday, McDaniel brought up the financial struggles of a 21-year-old woman. Watching Savannah James agree with her, she hilariously flipped on her.&quot;You don't count. You're not the norm,&quot; she told Savannah. &quot;The f*** is going on? 21, you were a gazillionaire. Let's talk to the normal people in the world.&quot;The wife of the billionaire NBA star sat there silently and started laughing while getting roasted by her friend. She also later commented on the video she posted on her Instagram Story.&quot;Don't do me bro 😂😂,&quot; Savannah wrote.[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]April McDaniel and Savannah James accept LeBron James into their friendshipApril McDaniel and Savannah James' friendship has been very solid, especially over the last few years. In the early years of their friendship, McDaniel lived in Los Angeles, while Savannah lived in Cleveland and Miami with LeBron James.Despite the geographical distance between them, McDaniel said that she did put effort into their friendship. But the same was not reciprocated by Savannah.The old friends started the discussion with an agreement that friendships take &quot;time&quot; and &quot;work.&quot; But McDaniel went on to say that when her friendship with Savannah James started, the latter barely picked up her call on time and called her back after weeks.She also shared that she sometimes calls Savannah at night, even with LeBron James around. But Savannah said that her husband had also become a part of their friendship.&quot;Sometimes I FaceTime Savannah. I know she be in bed with LeBron,&quot; McDaniel said. &quot;I'll be like, &quot;Is LeBron there? Is he asleep? Then I be like laughing real loud and saying whatever.&quot;&quot;At this point, he is in the friend group,&quot; Savannah said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey now live in the same city, and their bond has exponentially grown. The success of their podcast has also been because of their chemistry as friends.