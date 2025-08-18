"Yo creepy a**": LeBron James can't stop himself after Savannah James makes daughter Zhuri's full circle moment public

LeBron James can't help but laugh at his wife, Savannah James, following a social media post showing their daughter, Zhuri, and her full circle moment. &quot;The King&quot; has been spending the offseason with the family, as well as enjoying new hobbies like golf. In an Instagram post, Savannah shared a full-circle moment photo and video of Zhuri wearing Dionne Davenport-inspired outfits from the movie &quot;Clueless.&quot; The first image was when Zhuri was still little, while the next one was a reel of her looking taller at age 10. &quot;Full circle moment for my girl♥️💛@allthingszhuri,&quot; Savannah wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSavannah James also can't help but laugh that she was caught peeping on Zhuri James' reel in the back. Her head suddenly popped out from behind a wall before pulling it back at the last second. It garnered a hilarious reaction from her husband, LeBron James, who jokingly called her creepy for doing it. &quot;😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @ yo creepy a**!&quot; LeBron commented. LeBron James comments on Savannah James' IG post about Zhuri. (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj on IG)Zhuri is the youngest child and only daughter of LeBron and Savannah James. She was born on October 22, 2014, a year after her parents got married. Her older brothers are Bronny and Bryce James. Bronny is entering his second season with the LA Lakers, while Bryce is set to start his freshman year at Arizona. The 10-year-old is taking a different route since she enjoys playing volleyball more than basketball. Regardless of her passion, LeBron has been very supportive of Zhuri. He even shared her volleyball photos online with her new team earlier this year. LeBron James enjoying his offseason after finding a new hobbyLeBron James enjoying his offseason after finding a new hobby. (Photo: IMAGN)During the offseason, LeBron James usually goes on vacation with his family and tries his best to stay in shape. However, it seems like it's a different summer for &quot;The King&quot; after finding a new hobby. He scared some of his fans after he started posting videos of himself playing golf. While it's a hobby for many current players, it's usually enjoyed by many retired players. At age 40, he's entering the twilight years of his career, regardless of how good he has been despite being the oldest player in the NBA. James is entering the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers, but he hasn't made an official decision about his future. He's also linked to a potential move away from Hollywood via trade.