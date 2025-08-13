  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Y'all see his beard?" - LeBron James can't hide his affection for son Bryce James on brief return from college

"Y'all see his beard?" - LeBron James can't hide his affection for son Bryce James on brief return from college

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 13, 2025 03:34 GMT
LeBron James can
LeBron James can't hide his affection for son Bryce James on brief return from college. (Photo: GETTY)

LeBron James might be feeling a little bit older after Bryce James returned home on Tuesday from college. James couldn't contain his excitement and affection for his second son, who was sporting some facial hair. Bryce is set to make his debut for the Arizona Wildcats this upcoming NCAA season as a freshman.

Ad

In a post on his Instagram stories, "The King" shared a short reel of himself greeting Bryce after coming home from Arizona. The incoming freshman was with his Wildcats teammates preparing for the new season.

"That boy home from college for a little bit," James said. "That boy home from college for a little bit. Hey, y'all see his beard? Oh my goodness. He's my guy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The proud father was hyped to see his son, calling him his twin.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"My Twin home Ayyyyeeeeee @_justbryce," James wrote.
Ad

LeBron James couldn't be any prouder, with Bryce James ready to make his college basketball debut in a few months. Bryce went against the expectations of staying in Southern California and committed to the Arizona Wildcats in January. He made it official in April and joined the team after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School.

It will be interesting to see if Bryce can carve out a role at Arizona as a freshman. The Wildcats' backcourt likely features Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso. They also added five-star guard Brayden Burries, so playing time might be scarce for Bryce unless he impresses in training camp and practice.

Ad

Before committing to Arizona, several programs, such as USC, Duquesne and Ohio State, were interested in Bryce.

Bryce James shares advice from LeBron James ahead of his freshman season

Bryce James shares advice from LeBron James ahead of his freshman season. (Photo: IMAGN)
Bryce James shares advice from LeBron James ahead of his freshman season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bryce James was asked if LeBron James had given him any advice ahead of his first year at Arizona. Bryce pointed to having the work ethic to succeed, as well as staying positive amid possible negativity, turmoil and criticism.

Ad
"Just working hard and coming in and doing what you do best," James said, according to CBS Sports. "Making sure if you're not having some good days, always have to stay positive. ... Miss a shot, maybe get a turnover or something, don't hang your head down. Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive."

While LeBron didn't go to college, there was an insane amount of pressure on him after getting drafted out of high school by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He was called the "Chosen One" and turned into one of the greatest players ever, possibly even the GOAT for some.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications