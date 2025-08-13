"Y'all see his beard?" - LeBron James can't hide his affection for son Bryce James on brief return from college

LeBron James might be feeling a little bit older after Bryce James returned home on Tuesday from college. James couldn't contain his excitement and affection for his second son, who was sporting some facial hair. Bryce is set to make his debut for the Arizona Wildcats this upcoming NCAA season as a freshman. In a post on his Instagram stories, &quot;The King&quot; shared a short reel of himself greeting Bryce after coming home from Arizona. The incoming freshman was with his Wildcats teammates preparing for the new season. &quot;That boy home from college for a little bit,&quot; James said. &quot;That boy home from college for a little bit. Hey, y'all see his beard? Oh my goodness. He's my guy.&quot;The proud father was hyped to see his son, calling him his twin.&quot;My Twin home Ayyyyeeeeee @_justbryce,&quot; James wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron James couldn't be any prouder, with Bryce James ready to make his college basketball debut in a few months. Bryce went against the expectations of staying in Southern California and committed to the Arizona Wildcats in January. He made it official in April and joined the team after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School. It will be interesting to see if Bryce can carve out a role at Arizona as a freshman. The Wildcats' backcourt likely features Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso. They also added five-star guard Brayden Burries, so playing time might be scarce for Bryce unless he impresses in training camp and practice. Before committing to Arizona, several programs, such as USC, Duquesne and Ohio State, were interested in Bryce. Bryce James shares advice from LeBron James ahead of his freshman seasonBryce James shares advice from LeBron James ahead of his freshman season. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bryce James was asked if LeBron James had given him any advice ahead of his first year at Arizona. Bryce pointed to having the work ethic to succeed, as well as staying positive amid possible negativity, turmoil and criticism. &quot;Just working hard and coming in and doing what you do best,&quot; James said, according to CBS Sports. &quot;Making sure if you're not having some good days, always have to stay positive. ... Miss a shot, maybe get a turnover or something, don't hang your head down. Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive.&quot;While LeBron didn't go to college, there was an insane amount of pressure on him after getting drafted out of high school by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He was called the &quot;Chosen One&quot; and turned into one of the greatest players ever, possibly even the GOAT for some.