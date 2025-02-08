"Don't crash out like me": Laker star's ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez sends message as LiAngelo Ball's fiancée goes public with cheating allegations

LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend opened up about the cheating allegations against her boyfriend on her social media. Nikki Mudarris took to her Instagram to reveal that Ball had left her for another woman.

Mudarris revealed in the post that it was only last week that Ball decided to walk out on her and their children. She also revealed that "Gelo" told her that he was “creating a new life” with someone whom he had allegedly impregnated.

The heartbroken now ex-girlfriend of the newly-turned rapper also wrote in the lengthy post that they were happy together, and she even planned family pictures with Ball. With a less than two-month-old daughter with Gelo, Mudarris wrote that she was “beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing.”

Yasmine Lopez, LA Lakers star Christain Woods' ex-girlfriend, supported Mudarris and commented on the post. Lopez revealed in the comment that she went through a similar thing.

"Praying for you! You got this. I'm so sorry you're dealing with this. Don't crash out like me," Lopez wrote.

"Keep being the amazing beautiful mommy that you are," she added.

[Credit: IG/@missnikkiibaby]

LiAngelo Ball's father, Lavar, once revealed why Nikki Mudarris was perfect for her son

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball were together for over three years. Interestingly, she was also the only girlfriend of LiAngelo, whom his father, Lavar Ball, truly respected and loved.

In October 2023, Lavar appeared on VladTV for a one-on-one interview with DJ Vlad. While discussing LiAngelo's relationship with Mudarris, Lavar said that he loved Mudarris because he chose to be with her son, not for his money, unlike other women in the past. He alluded to Mudarris' family wealth.

"Nikki, oh my God, I love her," LaVar said (Timestamp: 3:49). "I am like, 'Gelo, how many girls have you had where you got to their house?' This is the only one that got her own spot in Beverley Hills. ... She is business-fied. Her family like that."

"She had a Lamborgini Urus, she driving that. The baby seat in back, she said it's too small. ... I think I'mma get that Rolls Royce Cullinan. Two weeks later, she get that, not using my son's money, used her money."

Recently, LiAngelo hit a big game by releasing "Tweaker." Not only did he get his first gig at Rolling Loud California in March. He also signed a massive $8 million deal with Def Jam Recordings.

