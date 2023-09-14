“Don’t feel bad for your fake focused a**”: Damian Lillard’s ruthless 2011 online bashing of LeBron James resurfaces 

NBA players used to have some sketchy tweets in the past, and Damian Lillard is no exception, as fans have kept tabs on some of his tweets. Fans unearthed Lillard's tweets from 2011, where he criticized LeBron James after the King lost against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals.

That season marked James' second appearance in the finals, where the Big Three of him, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh lost against Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs. Lillard wasn't even in the league at the time.

A fan posted a screenshot Dame's old tweet criticizing James for failing to lead the Miami Heat to a title.

"@KingJames I don't feel bad for you fake focused a**, I feel bad for dwade, and MYSELF cuz I wanted it more than you. #damnshame" Lillard tweeted.

"@KingJames I may have been one of yo biggest fans. But THIS series u played like a straight p****."

Since then, LeBron has won four titles with three different teams and Lillard has blossomed into one of the best point guards of the league.

Damian Lillard isn't the only star who's had some weird tweets

Damian Lillard's old tweets won't do well in today's climate. The Portland Trail Blazers star is lucky to have survived that without fans canceling him. But he isn't alone, as other stars have tweeted things that won't sit well today.

Here are some examples.

In 2009, former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook had an interesting exchange. While most thought they were just having fun, there might be people who got offended by it.

Another incident involves Durant once again, who tweeted a term that's extremely offensive. Although he was just teasing his friend, most people might find it insulting.

Kevin Durant mocks his friend on Twitter

Lillard apologized to LeBron James

When Damian Lillard started making a name for himself, he made sure he didn't have any bad blood with anyone. That includes LeBron James, as he apologized for the tweets in the past.

"Luckily I know LeBron," Lillard said. "Me and LeBron are cool. We’ve talked about that. And he knows that I respect him a lot. I’m a huge fan of his."

"I don’t really get into social media like that," James responded. "He came to me before it even got to me and we hashed out it out right there. So no big deal."

Things are great between the two stars now and they share mutual respect.