"Don't hate me" - Gilbert Arena ex Laura Govan slyly trolls Drake with Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance on 'Not Like Us'

It seems like Gilbert Arenas' ex-girlfriend Laura Govan has picked her side in the Darke vs Kendrick Lamar beef. Since the the beef started, big names, from NBA superstars to entertainment stars, have chosen their sides. Govan has seemingly added herself to the big list of "KenFolks."

Ad

On Friday, Feb. 14, Laura Govan made a post on her social media aimed at Drake. She posted a video of Kendrick Lamar performing his "Not Like Us" song at the Super Bowl LIX. The edited video also showed Drake on the screen hilariously matching steps with Lamar.

"Don't hate ME!" Govan wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl was met with mixed reactions. While a larger number of people hailed the rapper's performance among the best ever, several fans also slammed the "Meet The Grahams" singer for a lousy and political message-driven performance.

Ad

Trending

Govan herself is no stranger to being in the media limelight. She has been part of the famous Basketball Wives LA reality show and has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Gilbert Arena ex Laura Govan showers love on son Alijah Arenas

Laura Govan is currently sharply focused on her children's careers. Her and Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas is one of the best NBA prospects in the country. After reclassifying into the class of 2025, Alijah is ready to take his talents to the USC Trojans as his next step before he makes the final bid to move to the NBA.

Ad

On his senior night at Chatsworth High School, Alijah Arenas put on a show. In the presence of his family, the son of the former NBA player pulled off some highlight moves, showcasing his elite skills on the court.

Later, reposting a post by Bleacher Report on Instagram that showed his highlights from the game, Laura Govan wrote a lovely message for her son.

"So proud of you papa," Govan wrote in the caption.

Ad

"Proud mama ❤️," she added.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

She also posted a highlight move by Alijah, putting his defender on the floor.

Ad

"Ummmmmmmm I was confused as to what happened," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Alijah Arenas had offers from 17 schools after he reclassified last year. The son of the former NBA star eventually committed to the USC Trojans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.