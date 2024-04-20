“Don’t leave us”: Sacramento Kings fans concerned over Malik Monk’s future in free agency after cryptic tweet

NBA players are known for doing odd things on social media, but Malik Monk has well and truly baffled Sacramento Kings fans with his latest offering on Twitter. This followed their 105-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening.

Sacramento's hopes were dashed by the Pelicans in the play-in tournament with the defeat. The loss further exposed the Kings' dependence on Malik Monk, as their bench was dominated 34-12 in his absence.

Following the loss, the 26-year-old posted a cryptic tweet that raised concerns over his future among the fans:

“Damn….”

Without any context, it is almost impossible to ascertain what he means by that tweet. Kings fans were equally puzzled as they guessed what may be the reason for Malik’s tweet. They reacted in numbers to the post.

“Don’t leave us,” a fan tweeted.

“Malik hear me out, you’re probably gonna get better offers than us and from potentially better looking teams but if you stay in Sacramento I will give you the keys to my 2009 ford focus SES with interior lighting and I will also give you HALF of my bank account, pls stay in sac my goat 🙏,” another fan echoed a similar sentiment.

“Man, please stay in sac 😩🙏🏿the team desperately needed you,” said another fan.

Several fans suggested it was time for Malik Monk to consider joining another team

“It’s time to join a real contender like the Clippers,” said a Clippers fan.

“Damn, anyway welcome to the Thunder next szn,” another fan chimmed in.

What’s next for Malik Monk?

Malik Monk was scorching the league off the bench before a knee injury sidelined him. He entered the season a top contender for Sixth Man of the Year, leading the NBA in scoring for reserves with an impressive 15.4 points per game on an efficient 44.3% shooting.

His well-rounded contributions extended beyond scoring, averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists nightly. While the injury undoubtedly impacted his chances, some speculate his dominant start might still be enough to secure the award. However, one of the most pressing concerns for the Kings this offseason revolves around the future of Malik Monk as he approaches unrestricted free agency this summer.

The Kings could face an uphill battle in keeping Monk. Restricted to offering him only his Early Bird Rights, their best offer can only reach around $78 million over four years. This falls far short of what Monk is likely to command on the open market, where his impressive season could lead to a much higher salary from another team.

While Monk surpassed $19 million in his Sacramento tenure, his free agency value is projected to be considerably higher.

