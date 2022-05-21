“Don’t let that man go nowhere and have him guarding me in games” - Gary Payton II says getting praise from 3 time NBA champion means everything

Gary Payton II has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors this season. The 29-year-old was having a tough time trying to break into the league, but his hard work paid off as he earned a contract with the Warriors after a few stellar outings.

His brilliance has helped him win the faith of everyone on the roster, especially three-time champion Steph Curry.

The two would often lock horns in practice, and Gary Payton II always fancied the chance to guard the two-time MVP. Curry loved the Payton's intensity and would pitch to the Dubs' front office not to let him go as he would be a tough matchup if he came up against the Warriors.

In a story with the Players Tribune, Gary Payton II shared interesting stories about his relationship with Steph Curry. He wrote:

"I always tell Steph, I tease him now, like: 'Don’t ever let me change uniforms down the line and come get you. Don’t let that happen.' He just laughs. He plays along, though, too.

"We’ll see Bob Myers at the practice facility, and Steph will be like, 'Don’t let that man go nowhere and have him guarding me in games. I don’t need that, Bob.' Hearing something like that from Steph? It means everything."

Gary Payton II won a lot of hearts this season with his undying passion and dedication to the game. Unlike his father, he is not a regular starter, but his presence on the court certainly energizes the Warriors. Payton became known for his athleticism, which he often displayed through monstrous dunks.

However, his defensive prowess is one of his biggest weapons. His injury in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies definitely left a huge void, but the team has found its way since. However, they would love to have him back if possible.

Does Gary Payton II fit in right with the Golden State Warriors team?

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Gary Payton II has played for five teams in the NBA. However, it was only the Golden State Warriors that found something special in him and the youngster has paid them dividends for the trust they have shown in him.

His work on the defensive end won him immense praise from many players in the league. He certainly learned a lot from his dad, the great Gary Payton, who made it to nine All-NBA Defensive First teams and won the defensive player of the year trophy in 1996.

The 'Young Glove' certainly has a lot of potential and, with mentors like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala to guide him, his future in the league looks bright. He is a hard worker and does not back away from any challenge thrown at him and that is what makes him a special player.

Gary Payton II started for the Warriors in the playoffs prior to his injury. He would want to come back next season and once again prove to the coach that he deserves the spot.

An injury at an important juncture will be a big letdown for any player, but Payton will have to keep these setbacks aside and focus on the beautiful career he has ahead of him.

