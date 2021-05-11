"Don’t make fun of something that is not funny"- Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal hits back at Kent Bazemore on 'First Take'

Bradley Beal has been the poster boy for the Washington Wizards franchise for years now, putting up some staggering numbers season after season.

The star shooting guard came up big in the Wizards' recent overtime win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring 50 points on the night. However, he was diagnosed with a hamstring strain shortly after the end of the game.

Bradley Beal reflects on Kent Bazemore's comments and Russell Westbrook's influence on Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal vs Los Angeles Lakers

Bradley Beal joined the popular basketball talk show 'First Take' today, shedding light on a variety of topics. He started off by clarifying his position on the Kent Bazemore debacle.

"I didn’t like that. I didn’t like that last part. My hamstrings have nothing to do with who I go out and play with. I injured my hamstring and for you to go out and joke about it, I don’t take that fondly," said the Washington Wizards star.

"In my first four years, I was an injury-prone guy. So I take pride in staying fit, being available for my team. Don’t make fun of something that is not funny,” Bradley Beal added.

Golden State Warriors' Kent Bazemore earlier caused a stir when he indirectly poked fun at Bradley Beal's injury, suggesting that "guys are hurting hamstrings" to keep up with Stephen Curry in the scoring title race. The comments didn't go down well with Beal, who also took to his Twitter account to voice his displeasure.

@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

The subject was then changed to Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, and Bradley Beal was asked what the athletic point guard brought to the Washington Wizards.

"He [Westbrook] is our heart and soul. He is all about the team and he is all about winning and getting better. And he is all about pulling his teammates up and tryna get the best out of everybody," said Bradley Beal.

Westbrook has been in spectacular form for the Washington Wizards, especially since the second half of the season started. The former NBA MVP has averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign, quashing doubts about his value to the Washington Wizards.

Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Bradley Beal is set to miss the next two games due to the hamstring strain he picked up against the Pacers, and for now, it looks like Stephen Curry is the favorite to win the scoring title this season.

