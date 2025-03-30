"Don't mean a doggone thing without a ring" - NBA fans abuzz over Cavaliers hitting 60-win mark first time since LeBron James -Shaq era

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the LA Clippers 127-122 on Sunday to record their 60th victory of the 2024-25 NBA season. With the victory, they have won 60 games for the first time since the 2009-10 season with a roster that boasted an elderly Shaquille O'Neal and a youthful LeBron James.

Ad

Only three times, including this season, have the Cavaliers accomplished such a feat. The squad had a solid start to the season and has maintained its lead in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is seen by many as a possible contender to win the championship.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, a lot of fans have minimized the Cavs' accomplishments this season. Here are some comments regarding the organization's most recent accomplishment.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans react to the Cavs' 60-win season.

Fans react to the Cavs' 60-win season.

Fans react to the Cavs' 60-win season.

Fans react to the Cavs' 60-win season.

Still, some Cavs fans are pleased with the team's accomplishments.

Ad

Fans react to the Cavs' 60-win season.

Fans react to the Cavs' 60-win season.

Fans react to the Cavs' 60-win season.

Also read: "No one is afraid of them" - Ex-Lakers see major flaw in Cleveland Cavaliers' title pursuit

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers coach cites one issue with the team

In his first season as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kenny Atkinson has performed admirably. He has guided the squad to several winning streaks and a commanding 60-15 record.

The Detroit Pistons upset the Cavaliers 133-122 on Friday. During the game, the Pistons performed marginally better in the rebounding category. According to Atkinson, the problem needs to be fixed immediately and the team needs to strengthen board security.

Ad

"I think there's some technique stuff," Atkinson said. "I think sometimes it comes down to hitting first. It's just physicality and aggressiveness. With rebounding, there's not a ton of tactics involved. At the end of the day, I think I've come to the conclusion it's whoever gets hit first, drives the other guy out, and you go get the rebound.

Ad

"It's obvious we're lacking in that area right now. I told the guys, 'Listen. What you don't want is to be down in a series 2-0 because you're getting pounded on the boards.' There's other things you know that can happen. But having that happen is kind of inexcusable. So, it's definitely something we got to turn to. We've got to fix."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the Cavs aren't terrible when it comes to rebounding, they need to fix it before the postseason starts. Cleveland is ninth in the league, averaging 45.2 rebounds.

The Cavs' strength is in defensive rebounding, as they're averaging 34.2 defensively, which puts them in the sixth spot. Offensively, however, they're 16th, averaging 11.0 per game.

Also read: LeBron James fired up over ex-Cleveland Cavaliers staffer Dan Geriot's Iona college coaching gig

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.