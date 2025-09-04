"Don't mess with Greek Freak" - NBA fans abuzz as Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates with near triple-double in Greece’s thrilling victory over Spain

NBA fans reacted to Giannis Antetokounmpo leading Greece to a commendable win against Spain, the defending EuroBasket champions. The Milwaukee Bucks star led his team with an almost triple-double, recording 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.The Bucks' star's performance eliminated the Spaniards from the EuroBasket 2025. This was the first time since 1977 that the Spanish team had failed to move past the group stage. After a thrilling 90-86 finish, the Greek team advanced to the next round. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to Antetokounmpo's performance, a fan made a big claim about the Milwaukee Bucks star.&quot;Best in the world.&quot;I am _ samodinho @AwobajoSLINK@Bucks @EuroBasket @Giannis_An34 @HellenicBF Best in the world&quot;He can't be stopped.&quot;Dumskii 🔥 @DumebiOmeifeLINK@EuroBasket @HellenicBF @NBA @Bucks He can't be stoppedA fan sent an early warning to the opponent teams in handling Antetokounmpo.&quot;Don't mess with Greek freak.&quot;A fan highlighted how Antetokounmpo played through a suffocating defense, with teams putting multiple players on him&quot;Dawg its LITERALLY 3 people guarding him at all times 🤣😂😂,&quot; the fan wrote.A fan was amused by Giannis casually demolishing his opponent's defense. The fan even called him the &quot;greatest.&quot;&quot;TRIPLE TEAM HIM ALL GAME AND IT DIDNT MATTER 😂😂...THE DUDES THE GREATEST.&quot;Fan comments on the postOne of the Milwaukee Bucks fans said that Giannis Antetokounmpo was ready for the next NBA season.&quot;My boy ready for the season 🔥🔥🔥🔥.&quot;A fan alluded to the Greek Freak's offensive efficiency to highlight his dominance.&quot;70% FG just shows how an unstoppable beast he is 🔥☠️😤.&quot;Fan comments on the postFormer NBA player hilariously calls Giannis Antetokounmpo the Bucks' &quot;part-owner&quot;Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks re-signed Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a one-year deal. Thanasis, who had missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season with an Achilles injury, signed a one-year, $2.9 million deal with the Bucks.Former NBA player Jeff Teague claimed that the Bucks' superstar was the reason behind the Bucks offering his brother yet another extension.&quot;He (Thanasis) can hoop, though. I ain't going to never say he can't hoop though,&quot; Teague said. &quot;Like, he deserves it, I mean, he could play in the NBA. Obviously, you see his highlights, but you just wouldn't think … that. For sure, part-owner.&quot; (Timestamp: 3:48)The former NBA player believes that the only reason the Bucks brought back Thanasis was to keep Giannis happy and convince him to remain with the Bucks. The Greek Freak has expressed his frustration with the Bucks' failure in the last few seasons.However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has also received flak from fans for allegedly forcing the Bucks to sign his brother to the roster, who has clearly not proven himself at the NBA level.