"Don't say nothing"- Shaquille O'Neal cracks an inside joke with Steph Curry about his legal troubles with FTX

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry are closely linked to one another due to some unfortunate circumstances. The two couldn't hold back their laughter on national television when O'Neal cracked an inside joke regarding the nature of this relationship with FTX while speaking with Curry.

Shaq and Curry are two of the most popular figures in the sporting world. As ambassadors for several brands, the two collaborated on a project to promote cryptocurrency brand, FTX.

Unfortunately, since the FTX crash, O'Neal, along with several other celebrities, has been pursued as a defendant in the class-action lawsuit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O'Neal's involvement with the company happens to be because of his friendship with Curry. While the big man has addressed the controversial situation briefly on "Inside the NBA", Shaq certainly took the opportunity to joke about it when Curry joined the show.

Steph Curry, who recently won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award, was speaking about his efforts in the sphere of social work. O'Neal took a moment to offer a word of appreciation for Curry's work and said:

"We know where you come from. Your father is a class act. Your mother is a class act. Her and my mother are friends and they speak very highly of you. I speak highly of you. You're my favorite player."

However, he followed this up with a hilarious twist and said:

"I just want to say congratulations, my brother. And thanks for getting me in trouble. Don't say nothing. Be quiet."

Steph couldn't help cracking up as Shaquille O'Neal made the hilarious insinuation. While the joke itself may not have been about the FTX collapse, it proved to be a hilarious one nonetheless.

Shaquille O'Neal served legal notice

Shaquille O'Neal's involvement with FTX meant that he was being pursued by lawsuits. However, there was a report which suggested that Shaq was avoiding being served by hiding in his home.

The report by Forbes mentioned that O'Neal had made himself unavailable to be served the class-action lawsuit. However, since then, the former NBA player's lawyer informed that he was served the legal notice outside of his home.

Shaq has been clear in stating that he had no direct involvement with FTX-related dealings and that his involvement was purely as a spokesperson for the brand. This is also easily believable considering that the NBA legend has several brand endorsement deals.

Read: Why does Shaq do so many commercials? Real reasons behind his ads explored

Poll : 0 votes