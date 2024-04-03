"Don’t start this s**t again" - Lou Williams hilariously rejects Somalian tag as a post teases former 6MOTY's ethnicity

Lou Williams and the Somalian ethnicity connection did the rounds a few years ago, only for it to resurface again on social media.

The former Sixth Man of the Year, who won the award three times in his NBA career, had to clarify the misconception again and the guard had a rather hilarious response to the whole shebang.

One of the fans posted an image of Williams in an LA Clippers jersey, saying this was what a Somali man looked like, and the 37-year-old responded with good humor.

Here's a quick look at the post.

As expected, Williams rejected the tag.

"No he is not, don't start this s***t again."

The first time the rumors came to light was in 2014, when one of the fans believed that Williams was Somalian due to his looks and, most especially, his hair. And the guard had clarified on social media that he wasn't. Also, there was nothing concrete that said Williams had his roots in Somalia.

Williams was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to Atlanta at the age of 11. He was selected in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft and was eventually picked 45th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He signed with the Hawks in 2012 and spent four seasons with the side. The guard has been a journeyman in the NBA, plying his trade for the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers.

Lou Williams also spent a season each with the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets.

Lou Williams recently spoke about how NBA players go broke

Having spent 19 years in the league, Lou Williams understood what it was to make money and also blow all the moolah away. Speaking on the Underground Lounge Podcast, he explained how NBA stars would go broke despite earning million-dollar contracts.

"I had a week I bought a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in the same week. I rationalized with my financial advisor and he said I can’t legally tell you what to do with your money, but I think that’s not a good decision. And I said, it’s cool, I make a bunch of these s**t. … But, nah, you wanna enjoy some of this stuff, too… That’s how athletes go broke. A lot of people think that you just got a reckless spending habit, it’s not that we got a reckless spending habit, we just got crazy overhead."

It was quite an eye-opener from Williams, who spoke from experience. While salaries and contracts have changed over the years, there is still the good adage of financial savings that Lou Williams insists that younger players adhere to before going broke.

With an average NBA career roughly spanning four to five years for an athlete, going broke is a possibility once the checks stop coming in.