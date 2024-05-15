"Don't talk crap about my team" - Tracy Morgan hits back at Draymond Green for undermining Knicks season as 'fluke'

Superfan of the New York Knicks and acclaimed comedian Tracy Morgan asked Draymond Green not to talk ill about his team. Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and the Knicks has returned to Madison Square Garden as the home team looks to take a 3-2 lead.

Before the game started, TNT's Chris Haynes brought Morgan, who had something to say to Green. The Golden State Warriors star was filling in for Charles Barkley and seemed surprised that the comic had something to say to him.

Morgan didn't waste any time as he took the microphone from Haynes and started addressing Green, who was in the studio.

"Let me tell you something Draymond," Morgan started. "I love you like the fat kid loves cake. But don't talk crap about my team, this is New York City, kid. This is the home of King Kong, this is where he died. This is how we get down. This is New York City, period. Don't talk crap about my team, Draymond. I love you, peace."

His exit was as abrupt as his entrance as he gave back the mic and walked off. Green and other members of the panel couldn't help but laugh. The Warriors forward asked the rest of the crew why Nicks fans think he hates their team.

Recently, Green talked about the Knicks and shared his thoughts. According to the four-time champion, he believes New York's season is a "fluke," naming the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers as examples.

"Hawks made ECF & never got back… [2016] Blazers… Fluke. That's what the Knicks are setting y'all up for," Green said (via New York Post).

The Warriors star wasn't showing hate. According to him, he was simply being truthful about the Knickerbockers' season.

Draymond Green says 15 years of misery could be the Knicks' outcome after this season

The Knicks have a ton of momentum this season as they try their best to reach the NBA Finals. While many have been amazed at what the team has done, not everyone has been a fan. Draymond Green, who believes their campaign to be a "fluke," said:

"It'll be probably another 15 years of misery and we'll all sit around and laugh at Knicks fans with their delusion," Green said.

Green also opined that the Knicks play in the Eastern Conference, where any team could make it to the finals by playing subpar teams. Fans of the team sure didn't like what he said about their team as they believed New York could build something great with their current group.

