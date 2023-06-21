'Don't think LeBron is the GOAT": Brandon Miller selects Michael Jordan as his GOAT after MJ met with possible no. 2 pick

After 13 years as owner, Michael Jordan has decided to step away from the Charlotte Hornets. While he has agreed on a sale, it does not become official until July.

During his final weeks as owner, Michael Jordan will be helping guide the Hornets through the NBA Draft. Right now, they are slated to pick second. According to reports, the team is unsure of who to choose between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.

Both prospects were brought in for a final workout, and got to meet with Jordan. Following this encounter, one of the guys might be attempting to get in his good graces. During an interview on media day, Miller stated that he feels LA Lakers star LeBron James isn't the NBA's GOAT.

"I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball."

Along with these comments, Miller also opened up on what it was like to get to meet Jordan and speak with him during this draft process.

"That was my first time ever seeing him in person. It was exciting to meet him."

Michael Jordan can still have an impact on the NBA Draft

Even though his time as owner is coming to an end, Michael Jordan can still have an impact on the NBA Draft. When the Charlotte Hornets get on the clock at No. 2, he will still be in charge at the top.

Since he will still be the owner, Jordan might have some input on what the team decides to do with its pick. Following his high praise, Brandon Miller might have given himself a slight edge over Scoot Henderson.

From a fit perspective, Miller might make more sense for the Hornets than Henderson. Charlotte already has its star guard in LaMelo Ball. Bringing in another guard with star potential could only complicate things and stunt the growth of both players.

On the other hand, Miller is the exact type of player the Hornets should want around their All-Star point guard. He has the size and skills that should allow him to become a valuble three-and-D wing at the NBA level. During his lone season at Alabama, Miller averaged 18.8 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Anything can happen in these last hours leading up to the draft, but Miller praising Jordan publicly like this could lead to him hearing his name called before Henderson on Thursday night.

