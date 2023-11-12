“Don’t want or need his bandwagon riding”: Skip Bayless sounds off on Cowboys fan LeBron James for supporting Browns

LeBron James fans are frequently labeled as bandwagon supporters, given their tendency to back whatever team LeBron is playing for. However, on Sunday, Skip Bayless went a step further and referred to the LA Lakers superstar as a bandwagon fan.

LeBron, a well-known supporter of the Dallas Cowboys, cheered for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after they secured a come-from-behind 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

“AYYYYYEEEEEE!!!! LET'S FKN GOOOOOOOOOOOO #DawgPound,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the game.

This prompted strong criticism from Skip Bayless, a vocal critic of LeBron James, who questioned his sudden shift in fandom and wondered why he was changing sides.

“I thought LeBron was supposed to be a Cowboy fan??? Truth is, we don't want or need his bandwagon riding,” Bayless, a known Cowboys fan, posted on X.

James revealed last month that he was transitioning from supporting the Cowboys to becoming a Browns fan. This declaration took place during an episode of "The Shop: Uninterrupted," which was broadcast in mid-October.

“Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man,” James said. “It just the things that were going on when guys were kneeling...[The] organization [was] like ‘If you do that around here, you won’t play for this franchise again."

“I’m a Browns fan now. My hometown has been disgusting my whole life, but we have hope every year.”

LeBron James considered playing football during 2011 NBA lockout

During the NBA lockout in 2011 that caused a temporary suspension of play, LeBron James seriously contemplated pursuing a professional football career. He disclosed that he had received invitations for tryouts from both the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

In a 2021 interview with The Athletic, James said he would have made the roster for either NFL team if he had decided to pursue a career in professional football.

"I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried [out], but I would have made the team,” he said.

In addition to his basketball achievements, James stood out as a talented wide receiver for St. Vincent–St. Mary's football team. He earned recognition as a first-team all-state player in his second year, leading the Fighting Irish to the state semifinals during his junior season.

A wrist injury suffered in his senior year during an AAU basketball game prevented him from continuing his high school football career.