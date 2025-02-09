Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law shows support for son Luke at Miami basketball game

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump supported her son Luke at a basketball game in Miami. The wife of the US President's second-oldest son Eric Trump posted a series of videos on her social media, proudly showing off little Luke's basketball skills.

The video showed Luke Trump participating in a game organized by Perseverance Basketball in Miami, Florida. The seven-year-old wore a #55 jersey and showed good passing skills during the game.

Here's a look at the pictures posted by the proud mother on her Instagram story on Saturday, Feb. 8.

[Credit: IG/@laraleatrump]

[Credit: IG/@laraleatrump]

[Credit: IG/@laraleatrump]

[Credit: IG/@laraleatrump]

Luke's father Eric is one of the three children that President Trump has with his former wife Ivana. He is the younger brother to Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Eric and Lara dated each other for six years before they got married in 2014.

Born in September 2017, Luke Trump is one of the two children Eric and Lara Trump share. Apart from basketball, he also has a deeper interest in soccer. They have a daughter named Carolina Trump who was born in April 2019. According to People, the family permanently lives in Florida.

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Lisa Leslie and others react to Paige Bueckers' gratitude post

Paige Bueckers, the favorite first pick at the 2025 WNBA Draft, made a gratitude post on her Instagram handle. In a series of snaps from on and off the basketball court that the UConn star posted on her Instagram story, Bueckers tried summing up her 2024.

"Thank you God for an amazing year🙏🏼," she wrote in the caption. "Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!" Psalm 107:1.

From WNBA star Jewell Loyd and Lisa Leslie to Donald Trump's granddaughter, some big names reacted to the post.

"my dawg," Loyd wrote in the comment.

"Amen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," WNBA legend Leslie wrote.

Hollywood star Taylor Lautner also reacted to the post. He posted several folded hands emojis in the comments.

Seattle Storm star and Bueckers' UConn teammate Nika Muhl also commented on the post.

"Next one gonna be even better 😛🙃," Muhl wrote.

Kai Trump reacted by posting three fire emojis in the comment section.

[Credit: IG/@paigebueckers]

Kai Trump is the oldest grandchild of Donald Trump. She is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Her parents are now divorced.

Apart from her interest in sports, Kai Trump is also a great blogger. Her blog about her grandfather's Inauguration Day ceremony became viral on YouTube. From dancing with her father to being called "Another famous one" by her grandfather during the ceremony, Kai gave an inside look at the ceremony and party.

