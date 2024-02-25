Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Latest on Cavaliers star's status ahead of game against Wizards (February 25)

Donovan Mitchell missed the first two games after the NBA All-Star break for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell has been dealing with an unspecified illness, which was bad enough for him to miss two back-to-back contests against the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

Both games resulted in losses for the Cavaliers, which was only their fifth loss of 2024. It showed how important Mitchell is for Cleveland as they try to hang on to the second spot in the Eastern Conference. They are still one full game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings.

The Cavaliers have a relatively easy schedule for the remainder of the season. As per Tankathon, they have the 14th easiest schedule in the NBA, which is better than other contenders such as the Bucks and the Sixers.

Donovan Mitchell injury update

According to the latest injury report by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell is listed as probable against the Washington Wizards. Mitchell is still dealing with an unspecified illness.

It's unclear when Mitchell got the illness, but it was most likely a day before the Cavs' game against the Orlando Magic. He was healthy and participated in the 3-Point Contest and the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not released any additional information regarding Donovan Mitchell's illness. It's possibly something non-COVID because no other Cavaliers players were suffering an illness.

However, it should be noted that it's not the first time this season wherein Mitchell missed more than one game because of an unspecified illness. The 27-year-old guard missed four games from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27 because of a non-COVID illness.

In 11 games without Mitchell this season, the Cavs are 6-5, which is an impressive record. However, they lost two in a row post-All-Star break, so it's a concern for Cleveland.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards game at the Capitol One Arena starts at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and the Monumental Sports Network in Washington.

It will also be available on radio via SiriusXM NBA Radio, WTAM/WMMS/La Mega in Cleveland, and The Team 980 AM and WFED 1500 AM in Washington, D.C. Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

