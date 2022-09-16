"I’m a bit perturbed that the New York Knicks still don’t have a star”- Stephen A. expresses his grief over Donovan Mitchell trade, believes he fits in Cavaliers, considers them a better team than Knicks

Donovan Mitchell being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers may have been the single biggest deal of the offseason. The Utah Jazz dealt both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in two separate blockbuster trades that signalled the end of the famous one-two punch in Utah.

Lifelong New York Knicks fan and outspoken analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the trade. He believes that Donovan Mitchell being shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers was a massive opportunity wasted by the Knicks. That is considering the franchise didn't make any major moves to secure new All-Star caliber players.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, Smith reflected on a recent interview. Mitchell revealed that he was very close to being sent to the Knicks prior to the deal being closed with the Cavaliers. Smith said:

"I believe Donovan Mitchell is a star, and I believe he's the kind of star that should be at The Garden. I'm a bit perturbed that the New York Knicks don't have a star inside Madison Square Garden."

While Smith admitted that he's happy Mitchell is happy, he expressed his disappointment with the Knicks failing to bring in an All-Star. Mitchell was reportedly elated when he found out he was traded and that he allegedly threw up his hands in excitement and ran around the golf course he was playing at in celebration.

New beginnings in Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Introduced By Cleveland Cavaliers

The trade will see Mitchell join a young Cleveland Cavaliers team that is bursting with talent. Over the last few seasons, the Cavaliers have continued to build depth. They have young All-Star caliber players such as Evan Mobley, who will provide crucial minutes in crunch time.

It will be key for a team that's poised to make a deep playoff run in the years to come after qualifying for the play-in tournament at the end of last season.

Last season also saw former NBA champion Kevin Love make a successful return to the floor for the Cavaliers. Following the team's championship run with LeBron James, Love remained on the team. However, he struggled to find a role as the rudderless team went through a rough period as they prepared to make a multi-year run at top draft picks.

Between the team's lack of competitiveness throughout the season and lingering injuries, Love played under 60 games for three straight seasons. He then played 74 games last season, helping the franchise achieve the most success they've had in years.

With the addition of Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem poised to potentially make a deep NBA playoff run.

