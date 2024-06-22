"Double up on Diors" - Marcus Jordan gives glimpse of $14,732 Air Jordans as Michael Jordan's son parties with Lamar Jackson in Paris

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, showed off his $14,732 Air Jordans as he partied with NFL star Lamar Jackson in Paris. Jordan posted a series of photos of himself having a great time at a Louis Vuitton party. He boasted two pairs of limited edition Air Jordans on his Instagram stories.

Swazi-born DJ Uncle Waffles was also at the event as she livened up the mood with her beats. The son of the former Chicago Bulls star linked up with the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback during the event.

"Had to double up on the Diors," Jordan captioned.

Jordan showed off the limited edition Air Jordans

Jordan posed with Jackson

Jordan attended the Louis Vuitton afterparty

Marcus Jordan's Air Jordans costs around $14,732 per StockX.

Jordan went to Louis Vuitton Paris to pick an outfit for the runway show. He posted a few pictures of some outfits on his Instagram stories. Music icon Pharrell Williams was also present as he was the mind behind the latest runway show for the brand. Other artists like A$AP Ferg and Stormzy and some other Hollywood icons were in attendance.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was also seen in the event.

Michael Jordan's son clarified new dating rumors

Marcus Jordan has been single for a few months after his breakup with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. However, there's still some attention on his dating life as rumors have emerged that he's seeing someone. Jordan set the record straight with one of his posts on his Instagram stories.

Jordan said he isn't dating anyone at the moment and doesn't want anyone to follow the rumor about him being with someone.

"Stop playin' with me," Jordan posted. "That 'mystery woman' is not my GF nor are we dating. I'm single AF @larsapippen & I are not together rn, but we're always good."

Jordan addressed the rumors of his dating life

The son of the ex-NBA star even tagged the social media accounts of a few publications that have made stories about his dating life.

Jordan and Pippen were a pair for almost two years but their romantic relationship ended in March. The couple even had a podcast called "Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan."

However, in April, the two were seen together holding hands in Miami. The couple denied they were together and doubled down on the news of their breakup.