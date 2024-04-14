"Drake just flammed you lil bro": NBA fans sound off on leaked video showing Ja Morant's taunt to LeBron James

Ja Morant was quite animated during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the LA Lakers at the FedEx Forum on Friday. The very short-handed Grizzlies, who were missing 13 players, almost pulled off the upset in their 123-120 loss. Morant got into it with LeBron James despite being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

In a video uploaded by famed internet lip reader @LegendZ on X, Morant talked a lot of trash at "The King" last Friday. He even warned the four-time MVP to wait for him to be in uniform next season. James loved the energy from the Grizzlies superstar and was seen laughing after they got a little physical on the sidelines.

It was all fun and games for both teams heading in different directions after the regular season. The Lakers are set to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament, while the Grizzlies will be taking an early vacation after an incredibly injury-filled campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans on Instagram, where part of the video was uploaded, reacted to Ja Morant's trash talk on LeBron James. Some even brought up Drake's recent diss on the Memphis Grizzlies superstar in the track called "Drop & Give Me 50," alluding to both of their connections to Johanna Leia and Brooklyn Nikole.

Others just plain mocked Morant for his audacity to talk trash despite being suspended and injured for most of the season.

Here are some of the best comments:

"Drake just flamed you lil bro," @evrything_1k wrote.

"Pretty sure they knocked y'all out the playoffs last year," @malfromdao commented.

"Like Ja gonna do something. Bro, your team is a** just like you," @alexbignasty77 replied.

NBA fans comment on Ja Morant's trash talk.

Here are more comments about Morant:

More comments about Morant's trash talk.

Also Read: "Was Ja out there?" - NBA Twitter erupts into Ja Morant memefest following shooting at FedExForum ahead of Grizzlies vs Pistons

What happened to Ja Morant this season?

Ja Morant started the season away from Memphis Grizzlies games as he was suspended for the first 25 games. The league punished Morant after a second gun incident that has tarnished his reputation.

Morant returned to the Grizzlies on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He looked phenomenal, leading Memphis to a comeback win and hitting the game-winning layup. The Grizzlies had a winning record with Morant on the lineup until he suffered a shoulder injury in practice after just nine games played.

The 24-year-old superstar was diagnosed with a torn labrum and underwent season-ending surgery. He's expected to be fully healthy at the start of next season and will be available as long as he doesn't get into any gun trouble again.

Also Read: Did Ja Morant call out Drake? Closer look at Grizzlies star’s tweet amid leaked diss track