"Drake's Bron" - Lonzo Ball dishes NBA equivalents for Kendrick Lamar & Drake, keeps Paul George off the equation

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is currently in the process of ramping up during the offseason in anticipation of the 2024-25 NBA season. Given the fact that Ball is attempting to be the first basketball player to make a successful long-term comeback from a cartilage transplant, many members of the NBA community are eager to hear what he has to say.

From things like the ongoing NBA playoffs to the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef, Lonzo Ball spoke about a wide range of topics during a recent podcast appearance. Although one of the recurring topics has been his injury and subsequent recovery, Ball has also been having some fun.

While speaking on the What An Experience show, Lonzo Ball began to make player comparisons for NBA players. While he did give four-time NBA champ and future Hall of Famer LeBron James a comparison, he didn't compare NBA vet Paul George to anyone in hip hop.

As he explained, the Drake of the NBA is none other than LeBron James.

"Drake's Bron"

This led the show's hosts to debate who Kendrick Lamar's NBA comparison would be. Lonzo Ball indicated that Joel Embiid is the NBA's Lamar. The show's hosts disagreed, indicating that Nikola Jokic should be compared to Lamar instead of Embiid

Check out the clip below:

Looking at how the NBA community besides Lonzo Ball have reacted to the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef

As previously mentioned, the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef has continued to be a major talking point in the NBA community. Part of this may be due to the fact that Drake has been a longtime fan of the Toronto Raptors, and even holds an Ambassador title for the franchise.

At the same time, Lamar is an LA native who has been seen sitting courtside at games in the past. In addition, both stars have rubbed shoulders with NBA greats such as LeBron James.

With a longstanding friendship with Drake, and ties to Lamar via the LA Lakers, James sort of has a foot in both camps. Back when the beef started, he took to social media to praise both artists, seemingly indicating that he was simply enjoying the back-and-forth.

After posting an owl emoji, which seemed to be a reference to Drake's OVO label, he then posted another tweet about the beef:

At the same time, the Minnesota Timberwolves have also gotten involved in the situation, playing one of Lamar's newest diss tracks at Ball arena during practice for their Western Conference Semifinal series with the Denver Nuggets.

The Inside the NBA crew has also gotten in on the situation, although it appears as though the group was more so thrust into the middle of the situation. During TNT's NBA postseason coverage, one of Lamar's latest diss tracks was used heading to commercial break.

Kenny The Jet Smith and Shaquille O'Neal both laughed at the situation, with The Jet indicating that the show's producers were putting them in the middle. Charles Barkley on the other hand wasn't amused and was seen shaking his head in disbelief at the rap beef between Lamar and Drake.

Although he didn't seem amused by the situation, the rest of the NBA community seems to be eager to see whether or not the feud continues amid Lonzo Ball's latest comments