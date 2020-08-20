'Drama King strikes again' - Skip Bayless hits out at LeBron James for his comments on Lakers' off-court struggles

Skip Bayless has been a longtime critic of NBA superstar LeBron James. He has often gone on national television to denounce LeBron James and those who believe LA Lakers star to be greater than the great Michael Jordan.

Just today, Skip Bayless had more scathing words for LeBron after his comments on off-court issues that the LA Lakers are facing in the NBA bubble.

Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James for his excuses

On his show, Undisputed, Skip Bayless had a lot to say about LeBron James' comments on the LA Lakers' troubles away from the basketball court. Skip Bayless called the 35-year-old a 'drama king' who keeps planting seeds of excuses as a fallback in case he does not succeed. He said:

"This isn't the first time and I don't think it's gonna be the last time. Drama King strikes again. This is vintage playoff LeBron James."

Drama King strikes again. What earthly good at this point in the season, with you favored to win a championship, would it do to raise this? LeBron is definitely The GOAT at blame deflection and excuse planting. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/gIjKluhCDN — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 20, 2020

Skip Bayless went on to say LeBron James does not even compare to Michael Jordan since 6-time champion would never make such excuses in such a crucial playoff situation. He called out LeBron's excuses saying:

"He is definitely the GOAT of blame deflection, of excuse planting. Because its always something going on, where just in case it goes wrong, he can say 'Well I have an out'"

Skip Bayless later spoke about how the LA Lakers should not have lost Game 1 when they were up by 6 with 7 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Skip Bayless called out the LA Lakers for 'leading the league in complaints' since all other teams are facing the same difficulties in the NBA bubble.

LeBron James speaks about 'intricate' issues that the LA Lakers face behind the scenes

LeBron James mentioned some off-court issues that LA Lakers are suffering from

In his interview with Chris Haynes, LeBron James clarified his statement about the LA Lakers having troubles inside the bubble saying that none of these issues were affecting the team and their performance saying:

"It has nothing to do with our team. We have zero lack of team chemistry and camaraderie. Its a little bit more intricate than that."

During seeding games LeBron James was asked about the team’s struggles and he made a comment saying there were things going on behind the scenes that nobody knew about. He touched on that. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CcQXEukNI4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 19, 2020

The LA Lakers will hope to turn things around in Game 2 after their horrendous showing in Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tonight's game will be a must-watch as LeBron James goes out to answer back to his critics such as Skip Bayless hoping to level the series for LA Lakers.

