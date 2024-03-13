Draya Michele's IG followers surge by 450% after revealing baby news with Jalen Green

Draya Michele's involvement with Jalen Green has positively benefitted her, in terms of social media status, that is. Michele recently announced that she is expecting to have a baby with the Houston Rockets guard. Many were excited about the two personalities, but there were more critical comments than supportive.

The age gap between Michele and Green was the main focus of most who shared their thoughts on the matter. The Rockets guard is only 22 years old, while the ex-girlfriend of pop star Chris Brown is 39. The 17-year age gap became a hot topic right after the model announced that they were having a baby together.

This time, Michele shared a recent update on her social media life following the announcement of her baby. She posted on her Instagram story about how her followers increased after the announcement, saying that her account reached 3 million other accounts, which is a 451% increase compared to her usual.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wow. Numbers. Nothing in the red," Michele posted in her Instagram story. "Welcome new followers."

Draya Michele shared her account getting more followers after her pregnancy announcement

Michele shared the update on her pregnancy with her followers on Instagram.

Also read: Nick Young makes wild claim about incident involving Draya Michele and Gilbert Arenas

Cam'ron reacts to Draya Michele expecting a baby with Green

Among those who were surprised with Draya Michele's baby announcement was rapper Cam'ron. The rapper-turned-sports analyst usually doesn't hold back when criticizing athletes in his show, "It is What It is." In a recent episode, he talked about the situation between Green and Michele.

"These young basketball players was kids and they watched this b*****s on TV growing up," Cam'ron said.

"You know who we would really like to talk to? Jalen Green's parents. To see if they approve. They're probably like, 'You dumb motherf****r. What the f**k are you doing?' You know they're gonna keep it."

Expand Tweet

His co-host and fellow rapper, Mase, joked that it was "poor shot selection" on Green's part. The joke has another meaning, other than him being with Michele.

Nick Young tries to share a story about Draya Michele

Draya Michele and Jalen Green are expecting the baby to be born in May. According to former NBA player Nick Young, the Rockets guard isn't the only player from the league who got involved with the model.

Young had a video call with his former teammate, Gilbert Arenas. The two talked about the situation with Michele and Green when Young recalled a moment during his days for the Washington Wizards. According to Swaggy P, he witnessed the model doing "that thing" with Arenas. But the three-time All-Star stopped him from talking about the story.

Expand Tweet

Young respected the privacy of those involved in the story. It's unclear what "that thing" was.

Also read: Cam'ron suspects Draya Michele has ulterior motive for having baby with Jalen Green: "These girls are seasoned"