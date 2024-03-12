Cam'ron suspects Draya Michele has ulterior motive for having baby with Jalen Green: "These girls are seasoned"

Recently, Draya Michele, the 39-year-old girlfriend of 22-year-old Houston Rockets standout Jalen Green, took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. The announcement was a shocking one for members of the NBA communitiy. Prior to, and after, the recent pregnancy announcement, Michele was on the receiving end of criticism for the age gap between the two.

Many called her out for what they deemed to be predatory behavior by engaging in a relationship with someone the age of her eldest son. While the pregnancy announcement only further amplified the criticism of Draya Michele, she seemed unbothered, sharing a post on her Instagram story about being misunderstood.

The way rapper Cam'ron sees things, however, there's no misunderstanding. In his eyes, Draya Michele has ulterior motives for having a child with Green, with the reason being far from a misunderstanding.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As many have pointed out, Jalen Green has yet to confirm or acknowledge the pregnancy. During a recent episode of his It Is What It Is podcast alongside fellow rapper Mase, Cam'ron weighed in:

"These girls are seasoned, they seasoned man ... We'll revisit this in a year or two and we'll see what happens, but for Jalen Green, I don't think this is good at all, me personally, because it's too many other options."

"I don't know how many months she is pregnant or so on and so forth, but you make this announcement when he balling his a** off. You wasn't doing it when he stinking it up."

Cam'ron's further analysis of Jalen Green-Draya Michele relationship

Although the relationship between Jalen Green and Draya Michele has caused quite a stir among NBA fans, Cam'ron understands. While speaking on the previously mentioned It Is What It Is podcast, the rapper explained that when he was a kid, he was seeking out older women too.

As he explained, when he was about the same age as Green, he also wound up having a fling with an older woman. During the podcast, he name-dropped Phylicia Rashad, the TV wife of Bill Cosby, as an older woman he was involved with.

As he indicated, at 21 or 22, he was also involved with the actress, and as a result, believes that fans can't get mad at an older woman for getting involved with a younger man. The question the two posed is whether or not Jalen Green approved of the pregnancy announcement.

As the two concluded, if Jalen Green is happy, then good for him. Despite that, of course, many NBA fans and other pop-culture figures such as Michele's own co-stars have continued to bombard Michele's social media accounts with criticism.

In the meantime, Jalen Green has continued to impress over the past six games. With his focus on the NBA season, it's unclear when, or if, he'll wind up breaking his silence.