Is Draya Michele pregnant? Jalen Green's girlfriend makes wave with latest announcement

Questions of "Is Draya Michele pregnant?" have continued to circulate, following images of the influencer with a baby bump over the past few months. With March 8 being International Women's Day, there was a big announcement confirming questions of "Is Draya Michele pregnant?" in the form of an Instagram post. In it, the girlfriend of the Houston Rockets star Jalen Green dropped some massive news.

The couple are apparently expecting a child together, marking a massive milestone in their relationship. The couple has generated quite a bit of criticism in the past, given the age gap between the two.

Despite that, while answering the question, "Is Draya Michele pregnant?" the influencer shared an update on how she and her Green are handling the news. Although she didn't name-drop Green specifically as the father, the couple have been together since prior to the start of this season.

In a post on Instagram announcing the pregnancy, Draya Michele wrote, in part:

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

Check out the full post below:

Draya Michele pregnant: The actress has been in the news lately

Since the couple went public with their relationship, there has been considerable criticism of Draya Michele and Jalen Green. Green is 22 and is nearly the same age as the influencer's eldest son. Draya Michele is 39, leading many to accuse her of taking advantage of the young NBA star.

The comments section of the post reflected the concern among the NBA community, with many going so far as to accuse her of being predatory. Despite that, the couple have shown little regard for the criticism in the past.

Amid the news of Draya Michele's pregnancy, many are still asking, "Who is Draya Michele?" According to her Instagram bio, she is a designer and actress, as well as the creator of Mint Swim USA, a swimwear brand based in Los Angeles.

After rising to prominence thanks to a relationship with entertainer Chris Brown, she dated an NFL player named Tyrod Taylor. Her popularity reached a new level thanks to the "Basketball Wives LA" show until her departure in 2015.