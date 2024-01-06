"Draymond gets thrown in prison for that": NBA fans lose it as LeBron James doesn't get called for hitting Jaren Jackson Jr. in the face

LeBron James and the LA Lakers welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. "The King" was involved in a controversial play midway through the third quarter against Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA fans reacted to James not getting called for a foul despite hitting Jackson in the face.

With around six minutes left in the third quarter and the game tied at 75, Jackson lost the ball against James. The two players jumped for it and scrambled on the floor, with the 39-year-old star recovering the rock.

However, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins stormed the court and stopped the play after James hit Jackson in the face. Jenkins was called for a technical foul for interference as the crowd applauded.

Here's the video of the controversial play:

NBA fans quickly reacted to the incident on social media, referencing Draymond Green, who is suspended indefinitely after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face. LeBron James did hit Jaren Jackson Jr. in the face during the loose ball, but the Memphis Grizzlies big was holding James' arm.

Taylor Jenkins' reaction was perhaps warranted, and it was an interesting situation given that it was a close game as well. Nevertheless, fans couldn't help but bring Draymond Green in comparison to one of his close friends.

One fan commented:

"Draymond gets thrown in prison for that."

Another fan wrote:

"If that was Draymond, that would be a 5-game suspension."

This fan had the most sensible remark:

"He was holding onto LeBron but LeBron should t have elbowed him in the face either."

Here are the rest of the reactions to the controversial no-call:

Draymond Green attends LeBron James' birthday party

Draymond Green was present at LeBron James' 39th birthday celebration.

LeBron James turned 39 years old on Dec. 30 when the LA Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James celebrated his birthday two days later on New Year's night at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles. It was a star-studded party that included guests such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Don Cheadle, Kevin Hart and 2 Chainz.

Fellow Klutch Sports clients Anthony Davis and Draymond Green were also there to celebrate with "The King." There was nothing wrong with it despite Green playing for rivals Golden State Warriors.

However, some Warriors fans are unhappy with Green since he was in the middle of his indefinite suspension. He has not reported to the team and barely communicates with head coach Steve Kerr. He was not training at the team's practice facility, which is a cause for concern.

