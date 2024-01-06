"This is why Joel Embiid doesn't play against good teams": NBA fans berate reigning MVP as Sixers get blown out by Knicks

NBA fans just can't stop taking shots at Joel Embiid despite being the reigning MVP and one of the best players in the NBA today. Embiid got annihilated on social media once again after the Philadelphia 76ers were blown out by the New York Knicks on Friday night.

The Sixers welcomed the Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center, but the game got out of hand in the second quarter. Jalen Brunson dropped 29 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein made the MVP work with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Embiid was not bad with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, but the lead grew more in the second half. Tyrese Maxey added 27 points, while the rest of the team was playing very badly. The Knicks bench was simply amazing as Philly lost their 11th game of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the double-double, fans were still not happy with Joel Embiid and trolled him hard on social media. One fan said:

"This is why Joel Embiid doesn't play against good teams."

Expand Tweet

This Knicks fan came out firing:

"How is Joel Embiid going to feel about coming off the bench behind Isaiah Hartenstein in New York next season?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented:

"Once his team is down, he start sulking and crying."

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the memes and reactions to Embiid and the Sixers' loss to the Knicks:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I'm the most accessible coach in the league" - Steve Kerr breaks silence on reports of Jonathan Kuminga 'losing faith' in him

Joel Embiid remains atop MVP rankings this week

Joel Embiid remains atop the MVP power rankings this week.

Joel Embiid is still atop NBA.com's MVP ladder for this week despite missing four games with an ankle injury. Embiid had a great December and it was enough to prevent other MVP contenders from jumping over him in the rankings.

Nikola Jokic has started making some noise again at No. 2 and the game-winner against the Golden State Warriors will only solidify his case. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is creeping up behind the two big men, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are at four and five.

The next five are Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis and Anthony Edwards. As for odds, Embiid and Jokic are neck-and-neck based on different betting websites.

The finalists for the MVP in the past three years are Jokic and Embiid, with "The Joker" winning it in 2021 and 2022. Embiid finally got his last season, but Jokic seems to be ahead for many since he won a championship last season. The Sixers superstar has not moved past the second round.

Also Read: "Hell naw, trade him now" - Warriors fans roast Jonathan Kuminga donning buzz cut amid trade rumors