"Hell naw, trade him now": Warriors fans roast Jonathan Kuminga donning buzz cut amid trade rumors

Jonathan Kuminga is making headlines after reports of his unhappiness with the Golden State Warriors and losing faith in head coach Steve Kerr. Kuminga recently showed up to the Warriors game on Friday with a new haircut, and Warriors fans immediately roasted the young player for his new trim.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Kuminga has had enough of Kerr's rotation following his 19-minute outing against the Denver Nuggets. He was playing great and helped build an 18-point lead before getting pulled out.

The Nuggets fought back with Andrew Wiggins on the floor and Kuminga was on the bench for the final 18 minutes of the game. It was a disastrous fourth quarter for Golden State as Nikola Jokic hit a 40-foot buzzer-beater to win the game for the defending champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amid reports of his unhappiness in Golden State and rumors of a potential trade, Kuminga showed up on Friday with a buzz cut. He revealed it during the shootaround after removing his hoodie:

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately went off on Jonathan Kuminga's new haircut, making fun of the Golden State Warriors youngster in the replies. One fan wrote:

"Oh hell naw, trade him now."

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented:

"Kuminga needs to fire his barber."

Expand Tweet

This fan probably went too far:

"Ain't nothin fresh about that hairline, respectfully. Good thing is I heard there are great barbers in Toronto and Chicago."

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the memes and reactions to Kuminga's buzzcut:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I'm the most accessible coach in the league" - Steve Kerr breaks silence on reports of Jonathan Kuminga 'losing faith' in him

What's next for Jonathan Kuminga?

What's next for Jonathan Kuminga?

Despite the reports on his frustrations with Steve Kerr, the report on Jonathan Kuminga didn't mention anything about a trade request. Kuminga is in his third season, which means he'll be eligible for a rookie extension this summer.

The Golden State Warriors have too many problems right now, so it's expected that Kuminga will be in the trade rumors from now until the deadline.

The front office could attach Kuminga to big contracts of Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green in a potential trade. They could add another star like Pascal Siakam or make a smaller deal and add size.

Steph Curry is playing too good right now to not make the playoffs. It's already January and possibly too late for Thompson and Wiggins to get it going. The Western Conference is stacked and every game counts moving forward.

Also Read: Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day