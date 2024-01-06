"I'm the most accessible coach in the league": Steve Kerr breaks silence on reports of Jonathan Kuminga 'losing faith' in him

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has broken his silence following reports of Jonathan Kuminga losing faith in him surfaced. Kerr commented on the issue before the Golden State Warriors game on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kuminga sitting down during the final 18 minutes of the Warriors' loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night was the "straw that broke the camel's back." The third-year guard has lost faith in Kerr, who favored Andrew Wiggins in the disappointing defeat against the defending champions.

Kerr had a chance to react in a pregame press conference and was surprised that Kuminga went to the media. He preferred to have the situation remain within the confines of the locker room:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You have an issue, I'm here," Kerr said. "I'm the most accessible coach in the league probably. My door is always open. I have players all the time come talk to me and I encourage it.

"It's a difficult situation because every player naturally has his own goals, his own dreams, everybody wants to flourish, everybody wants to blossom and we have a lot of guys who are capable of playing. I have very difficult decisions to make each and every night."

Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr pointed out that Jonathan Kuminga earned the right to be a starter. As mentioned in his postgame press conference on Thursday, Kerr went with Andrew Wiggins to close out the game because Kuminga was on the bench for too long.

While Kuminga was part of the lineup that built an 18-point lead, Wiggins was on the court when the Denver Nuggets erased the lead. It was a baffling decision by Kerr, who told reporters that they needed someone who could attack the paint late in the game.

Kuminga was that player and was having a really good game before he sat down. He finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes of action.

Also Read: Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day

Steve Kerr sends message to players who are unhappy with minutes

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors has a message to his players.

In the same pregame press conference on Friday, Kerr seemingly took a shot at players who are not happy with their playing time. Before discussing Jonathan Kuminga's situation, Kerr was asked about his rotations and how it could make some players upset:

"I played for 15 years and in all 15 I was frustrated with my playing time, so this is how it works," Kerr said. "This is the most competitive lucrative league in the world. Every team has guys who are all dying to play. Everyone's frustrated and so a big part of being successful in this league is learning how to navigate that frustration."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "We s**k right now" - Anthony Edwards keeps it real amid Timberwolves' slump following loss to Pelicans