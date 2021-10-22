“Draymond got 9 of them” - Paul George blasts referees after not getting a single free-throw attempt against Golden State Warriors

Paul George has voiced his disappointment after he was not given a single free throw in the Clippers' 115-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green was awarded nine free throws in the same game, of which he made two. Nevertheless, George was phenomenal in the game, helping the LA Clippers recover a 19-point deficit before they fell just short.

George often attacks the rim, so was surprised that Green was successful in getting more free throws than him. Speaking about the same in his post-game press conference, George said:

"Draymond got 9 of them (free-throws), so honestly I don't know what he did that I wasn't doing. You know, I drove the ball more than he did, took more contact than he did to go into the paint. I don't know how he gets rewarded with 9 of them."

"It's just crazy like, you get teed up, I'm getting hit in the face; I'm getting smacked on the face. I shot a 3, I get smacked on the elbow, like that was just crazy to me. But it's nothing new, I just gotta do a better job of staying within the game, and it is what it is, they are going to do what they do."

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly “Draymond got 9 of them, so honestly, I don’t know what he did that I didn’t. I drove the ball to the paint more, I took more contact going to the paint.”Paul George was asked about the officiating. He shot 0 free throws, but did get a tech for yelling ‘and-1!’ #Clippers “Draymond got 9 of them, so honestly, I don’t know what he did that I didn’t. I drove the ball to the paint more, I took more contact going to the paint.”Paul George was asked about the officiating. He shot 0 free throws, but did get a tech for yelling ‘and-1!’ #Clippers https://t.co/nrI5jeV90X

The Golden State Warriors took control of the game in the first quarter. PG13, though, turned the game around with his brilliance, bringing the Clippers back into the contest. However, Stephen Curry pulled a few clutch 3s to help the Warriors win their second game in as many attempts this season.

Can Paul George lead the LA Clippers to another deep run in the playoffs?

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Paul George put up some brilliant performances in the playoffs last season. He carried the team to the Conference Finals in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who got injured in the series against the Utah Jazz.

With the Klaw expected to be out for a huge chunk of the season, the Clippers will need the best of Paul George to help them stay competitive.

George proved last year that he could carry the team without Leonard. However, an entire 82-game season would be a big test for George, who will need to produce big performances to keep the Clippers competitive.

In the first regular-season game against the Warriors, he scored 29 points and also recorded 11 rebounds and six assists. He shot 52.2% from the field, and went 5-11 from the three-point range.

Paul George is undoubtedly the leader of this team and has a huge responsibility of leading the Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Speaking about the same in an interview, he said:

"“He led the team when I was out, kept us competitive, kept us in it. Now it’s essentially my turn to lead the team and keep us afloat.”

Also Read

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Paul George on playing w/out Kawhi and what he says he learned watching Kawhi in 2019-20 when roles flipped and PG sat out the season’s start. “He led the team when I was out, kept us competitive, kept us in it. Now it’s essentially my turn to lead the team and keep us afloat” Paul George on playing w/out Kawhi and what he says he learned watching Kawhi in 2019-20 when roles flipped and PG sat out the season’s start. “He led the team when I was out, kept us competitive, kept us in it. Now it’s essentially my turn to lead the team and keep us afloat” https://t.co/jpqMvNRbhC

After leading the LA Clippers to the 2021 Western Conference Finals, Paul George will hope for another great season with the team. He has the likes of Terrance Mann and Reggie Jackson, who have been phenomenal and will likely play key roles for the team to help them make a deep run in the playoffs.

Edited by Bhargav