Draymond Green drops 1-word reaction after catching Josh Allen fan’s wrath over ‘ludicrous’ statement

Draymond Green dropped a one-word reaction to a fan calling him out for his comments on Josh Allen. On Friday, the four-time NBA champion commented on the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback.He expressed skepticism about the quarterback's chances of leading the Bills to a championship. However, a Bills fan did not like Green advising the NFL star. On Saturday, the fan mentioned the Warriors star and told him to stick to basketball.&quot;[Draymond Green] is literally know as a dirty player who rode Curry, Klay, and KD’S coat Tails to get w.e rings he does have he’s never been the GUY so his comment about are QB [Buffalo Bills] [Josh Allen] are straight ludicrous and just stick to BBall bro cause Hating on JA17 not really gonna get you anywhere gang !!&quot; the fan wrote.Green did not pay any heed to the negative comments the fan directed towards him. Instead, he trolled him back with a one-word reply in his post's comment section.&quot;Awwwww,&quot; Green wrote.Green responds to Josh Allen's fan on Threads. (Credits: @It.brasi/threads)Green was one of the key contributors to the Warriors' success last decade. His unmatched grit and defense remain the hallmark of his game.Draymond Green dishes out free advice for Josh AllenDraymond Green dished out free advice for Josh Allen after watching the Buffalo Bills register a comeback win in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills walked away with a 41-40 win. Despite Josh Allen's heroic efforts, Green shared some advice for him.&quot;Josh Allen has to put that ball up higher. Give the advantage to your big receiver,&quot; he wrote. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsA few days later, Green discussed the game on his new podcast, &quot;Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football,&quot; where his co-host Jordan Schultz asked him about Allen. He said:&quot;I don't care how Herculean of a comeback effort you have at home in week one. He's never going to be the guy that's going to come out and win a championship.&quot;Jordan Schultz @Schultz_ReportLINK“Josh Allen is not the guy!” 😳😳 Draymond Green still doesn’t believe in the MVP. I couldn’t believe it. 🤦🏻‍♂️Allen himself has not responded to the Warriors star's harsh criticism of his game.