Draymond Green ejection history for 2023-2024 NBA season: Warriors' forward inches closer to breaking notorious record

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is inching closer to a notorious NBA record. Just four minutes into the Warriors-Magic game on Thursday night, Green was ejected after an altercation with one of the referees in the said match.

The incident was the fourth time Green was ejected this season alone and the 21st of his otherwise championship-loaded career, just eight behind another former NBA champion, Rasheed Wallace.

Unless he changes his behavior as his career winds down, the 34-year-old forward is on track to eclipse Wallace’s infamous record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The only “good” thing about his recent ejection, though, is that Green was spared from a suspension, unlike the first two instances where he could have been banned for the rest of the season.

Let us recap the game-related shenanigans Green got into this season.

Draymond Green’s ejections this 2023-24 NBA season

#1: Reacting to Donovan Mitchell’s foul

Draymond Green was first thrown out of the season early into it when he reacted to a hard foul by Donovan Mitchell when the Warriors faced the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell seemingly shoved Green, and Green responded by trash-talking him, which the referees deemed merit a technical foul. Because he had one earlier in the game, Green was sent off, although no suspension was given after.

#2: Choke against Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green was first thrown out of the game this season following a heated moment with Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert that saw Green choking Gobert. This also resulted in a five-game suspension.

#3: The strike against Jusuf Nurkic

It did not take long for Green, though, to find himself getting ejected again after he hit Jusuf Nurkic hard during the game between the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

Since it was a repeat offense similar to the Gobert incident, NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars decided to throw the hammer at Green and ban him indefinitely. The penalty, though, was lifted after just 13 games following Green’s decision to undergo counseling.

#4: Shouting at Ray Acosta

And then Green’s ejection against the Orlando Magic happened.

Green had some words with referee Ray Acosta after he called a foul on Andrew Wiggins. Acosta had had enough of Green’s complaint and slapped him with a double technical, earning him yet another ejection.

Green was spared a ban this time, but that drew the ire of Dumars again probably.