Draymond Green all fired up as Michael Jordan headlines NBC’s grand NBA comeback

Broadcasts of the NBA on NBC are going to return for the 2025-26 season, and Michael Jordan will have a role to play. According to reports, the six-time champion and Chicago Bulls legend will be a "special contributor" for NBC's coverage of the league.

The full details remain undisclosed, so fans will have to wait for further revelations.

News that Jordan is coming back to be a part of professional basketball once more is hyping a lot of people up. One of them is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Green didn't use words to convey his excitement, and instead went for a barrage of fire emojis.

Draymond Green's comment (Photo credits: @frontofficesports on Instagram)

Michael Jordan will join veteran announcer Mike Tirico, who will be the lead play-by-play announcer when the NBA on NBC broadcasts return. This return marks the first NBA broadcast by NBC after more than two decades. The network previously aired games from 1990-2002.

According to a January article by Joe Reedy posted on the NBA's website, NBC has the rights to broadcast the All-Star game. They will reportedly broadcast up to 100 regular-season games on Tuesdays.

Additionally, games will air on Sunday nights after the NFL regular season. During the playoffs, NBC will broadcast up to 28 games from the first two rounds.

The NBA and NBC have an 11-year deal, and in six of these 11 years, NBC will also air one of the conference finals series.

Michael Jordan shares a message after the announcement that he's joining NBC's NBA broadcasts

For most of Michael Jordan's career, the NBA was being broadcast on NBC. When it was announced that the league would once again be aired on the network, Jordan shared a message on Monday reflecting on those years and expressing his excitement.

"I'm excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project."

Aside from Jordan, NBC has hired several former players, including Indiana Pacers legend and longtime Jordan rival Reggie Miller, who will serve as a game analyst.

Miller will be joined by three-time 6MOY winner Jamal Crawford. Meanwhile, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony will serve as a studio analyst.

