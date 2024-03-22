Draymond Green lumps Rajon Rondo in same tier of GOATs as LeBron James

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has always been a fan of LeBron James. In the league, only a few can match the IQ that James has for the game. However, according to Green, one former All-Star is in the same tier as the four-time champion.

Having a high basketball IQ is valuable in the NBA as it gives a player an advantage on how to approach each game. There are a few players in history who possess such characteristics. These include Chris Paul, Jason Kidd and Green himself.

In a recent episode of the "Draymond Green Show," the two-time All-NBA star talked about basketball IQ and touched on the subject of which players are considered the greatest of all time. He didn't hesitate in naming Rajon Rondo as someone who could be considered a GOAT when it comes to having a high basketball IQ.

"Can you process the picture before it even become clear?" Green said. "That's taking IQ to another level... Chris Paul can see that. LeBron James can see that.

"I always go back to Rajon Rondo... when it comes to basketball IQ, I've never in my life got an opportunity to talk the game of basketball with Rajon Rondo. I have the utmost respect for Rajon's basketball IQ... when it comes to IQ, he is one of the GOATs."

Green isn't the only player who recognizes the unique trait that Rondo possesses. James himself praised the two-time champion's basketball smarts in his podcast with former player JJ Redick, "Mind the Game."

Draymond Green believes half of the league doesn't have basketball IQ

It is a given that players must have basic basketball IQ to survive in the NBA. However, Green thinks less than 60% of the players in the league right now have a basic understanding of how to play the game the right way.

During the recent offseason, the Warriors forward appeared on the "Pat Bev Pod" and shared this interesting take.

"There aren’t many guys that have a basketball IQ in the NBA. Less than 60 percent in the NBA. I’m really generous. They don’t have an IQ."

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley agrees with Green's take but takes it to another level. Beverley thinks at least 80% of the NBA's active players in the league lack basketball IQ.

